An individual who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 attended a Brigham Young University basketball game last month, the university announced on Monday.
The Utah County Health Department notified the university that the individual attended a basketball game on Feb. 22, according to the university. The individual had mild symptoms at the time and the risk of transmission to others who attended the game is considered low. As a precaution, anyone who was sitting within six feet of the individual is being contacted and alerted that they were potentially exposed to coronavirus.
The person does not live in Utah County, which has not had a diagnosed case of COVID-19, according to Aislynn Tolman-Hill, a spokesperson for the Utah County Health Department.
Utah has had one confirmed case of the coronavirus, as of Monday afternoon.
“State and county health officials indicate there is no ongoing risk within the Marriott Center,” according to BYU’s announcement. “All high-touch surfaces are regularly disinfected. No closure of the facility is necessary at present.”
The announcement came the same day that Intermountain Healthcare updated its visitor policy in response to COVID-19. The policy, which puts restrictions on hospitals, clinics and InstaCare facilities in Utah and Idaho, advises sick individuals to not visit or accompany patients, to not enter facilities unless it is to seek care for themselves and bans visitors to patients who have been diagnosed or possibly have COVID-19. The guidelines also limit visitors to two at a time and discourages visitors under the age of 18.
Intermountain Healthcare also suggests visitors to wash their hands or use alcohol sanitizer after leaving a patient room, an exam room or a facility.
Anyone who thinks they may have coronavirus is asked to call ahead to a facility before they enter for testing. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.