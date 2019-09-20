Utah Valley University should innovate while it has the resources to do so, its president told its governing board Thursday.
“We should put our innovating on steroids and move a little faster,” President Astrid Tuminez told the UVU Board of Trustees. “When we no longer have the luxury of our current situation, we don’t want to get to that point.”
UVU administration and trustees looked to and discussed a draft of the UVU Vision 2030 plan in a meeting Thursday afternoon.
The 10-year plan includes eight strategies UVU will use to meet the regions educational needs, including:
- Enhancing student success by reducing barriers and time for completion
- increasing stackable credential programs and pathways
- Building out the multi-campus plan
- Expanding flexible educational offerings
- Strengthening outreach to and supporting underrepresented students
- Maintaining affordability and accessibility
- Focusing on the K-16 alliance efforts on early college entry and transition
- Improving partnerships with the community to meet workforce needs
Items under the plan including enhancing UVU’s online and hybrid course offerings, raising $15 million for its first-generation student completion initiative, increasing the amount of students of color who attend, expanding the use of open education resources and developing concurrent enrollment math and english courses at every high school.
Administration and trustees divided into groups to discuss the plan before sharing their thoughts with each other.
Taylor Bell, a trustee and UVU’s student body president, said the university should be flexible with working students. He said there’s benefits to face-to-face and online learning, and that in-person classes don’t necessarily mean the course will be higher quality than an online one.
“You are going to have good face-to-face, you are going to have bad face-to face,” Bell said.
The university should continue its outreach to underrepresented populations, along with become more accessible, affordable and flexible, according to Kyle Reyes, the vice president of student affairs.
Reyes said the 10-year plan will help trustees answer if UVU — which has about 40,000 students — is getting too large.
“We are hoping that with this plan, you can authentically say, ‘Folks, this is not just happening on the Orem campus,’” he said.
Growth is planned in concurrent enrollment courses, as well as online classes. The university also plans to build facilities in Vineyard and in Payson.
“It is a dispersed growth model to meet the educational needs where they are in various communities in a targeted way,” Reyes said.
An updated version of the 2030 plan will go before the trustees next month. Reyes said it will be utilized by the university for its next moves.
“This is not going to sit somewhere on a shelf,” he said.