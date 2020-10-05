Somewhere tucked between two Polynesian islands and Central and South American cities, President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, placed the announcement Sunday afternoon that Lindon would be getting a temple.
While this may not be a surprise to some in the know in the city of Lindon, Facebook reports show that some shouts of glee were heard through Lindon neighborhoods Sunday afternoon.
One woman, who doesn’t even live in Lindon said on her Facebook page, “I know we aren’t supposed to scream when we hear the temple list announcements ... but sometimes I just can’t help it!!! AHHHHH!! Lindon!!!”
“We’re excited with what they’ve decided to do,” said Lindon Mayor Jeff Acerson. “We are waiting to hear the announcement of where the location will be in the city.”
If things go smoothly and on the church’s timeline, that announcement could be before next April’s conference.
Lindon is already the site of a large Bishop’s Storehouse and cannery. During the search for the Orem Temple site, places in Lindon and Vineyard also were considered.
The announcement did make people start counting and it appears Utah County, for the moment, will best Salt Lake County with the most temples.
With the Lindon temple there will be seven, including Saratoga Springs and Orem in the construction phase. There also are the Mt. Timpanogos, Provo, Provo City Center and Payson temples.
“President Nelson’s announcement means there will be a place of peace and refuge that comes with a temple (right) in Lindon,” Acerson said.
He noted that Lindon residents are all about service and having a temple in the city will allow worthy members of the LDS Church to serve.
When asked why he thought Lindon was announced so quickly after the Orem Temple, Acerson pinpointed the area’s growth.
“Ivory Homes is building a development that will house 3,000 people,” Acerson said.
According to Mountainland Association of Governments, there will be more than a million residents in Utah County by or before 2050.
“Utah’s economy is great and it’s growing fast,” Acerson said. “Isn’t that great?”
As the church’s world headquarters, Utah has 2.1 million church members, which is approximately two-thirds of the state’s population of 3.2 million.
There are 17 operating temples in the state. Outside of those already mentioned in Utah County, there are the Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Draper, Logan, Jordan River, Manti, Monticello, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, St. George, Salt Lake and Vernal temples.
The following Utah temples were previously announced or are under construction: Layton Utah Temple, Orem Utah Temple, Red Cliffs Utah Temple, Saratoga Springs Utah Temple, Syracuse Utah Temple, Taylorsville Utah Temple and Tooele Valley Utah Temple.