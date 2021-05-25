Utah County is getting national recognition for offering marriage licenses online and hosting web conference weddings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office initiatives earned the county an “achievement award” from the National Association of Counties on Tuesday honoring “innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.”
In a statement announcing the award, the National Association of Counties praised the two initiatives, which they said “allowed for residents to safely receive marriage licenses online using blockchain technology in the midst of the global pandemic as well (as) provided a way for people to get married safely when many venues, government buildings, and churches were shut down due to safety protocols.”
The county began offering the online services in spring 2020, according to Interim Clerk/Auditor Josh Daniels, who noted that many residents “didn’t feel comfortable physically coming in person to our office” in the early months of the pandemic.
“And we figured out a way to basically offer virtual office visits,” Daniels told the Daily Herald in an interview Tuesday.
Daniels said it is common for couples to come into the county office for a wedding license and "basically have the courthouse wedding ceremony right there in the office.”
“So we started offering that through a virtual office visit, as well,” he said. “So if you wanted to do kind of a web conference, we could go ahead and just complete the ceremony that way. So that's been super helpful for couples, it's really been a great service for those who need it.”
It’s also been helpful for the county, Daniels said. "I think that the more that we can automate and digitize, the more efficient we can be with our time. And time is expensive insofar as we have personnel that are spending their time. And then when we free up our time, then we're available to do other services.”
Reducing the amount of staff time spent issuing and processing marriage licenses allowed the Clerk/Auditor’s Office to expand its hours to 7 p.m. on weekdays and provide services on Saturdays.
Offering the online services also led to a 52% increase in marriage licenses issued by the county, according to Daniels, who said the county issued 10,742 marriage licenses in 2020 and 7,087 in 2019.
The acting clerk/auditor added that the county is on track to see a 29% increase in marriage licenses issued in 2021.
In a written statement, Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner, who served as clerk/auditor from January 2019 to April, said she was “proud of the outstanding work of our Marriage License team and am thrilled that they are being recognized for their world class innovations.”
Gardner praised Daniels, formerly her chief deputy, for “his leadership in seeing the project from concept through to reality” and commended him “on his vision and execution of this project, resulting in exemplary service for thousands of citizens, especially during the last year when so many government services were shut down.”
Gardner and Daniels were both recognized last year by the California-based magazine Government Technology on its list of the “Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers” in the public and private sectors who are increasing efficiency in government.