Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Thursday urged Utahns to exercise caution and “personal responsibility” as statewide COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Utah’s coronavirus public health orders were terminated earlier this week after the state reached multiple metrics laid out in the “endgame” bill passed by the Utah State Legislature. Masks will still be required in K-12 schools through the end of the school year.
During a weekly press briefing on Thursday, Cox said Utah met the requirements for lifting COVID-19 restrictions “a little earlier than anticipated,” which he called “great news for the people of the state of Utah.”
“It means that our case counts are down, it means that our hospitalizations and our ICU … utilization is down and, most importantly, it means that our vaccination numbers continue to grow and vaccine availability continues to grow as well,” the governor said.
More than 2.2 million vaccine doses had been administered in Utah as of Thursday and around 56% of all eligible people have received at least one dose, according to Cox, who added that the state is on track to reach the “incredible milestone” on Friday of having 1 million Utahns fully vaccinated.
With statewide restrictions on gatherings and distancing lifted, the governor said there will be “a transition to people and to institutions to make choices that they believe are necessary to keep their employees and their patrons safe, and they will continue to do that.”
“And so, of course, many of our businesses will still have some of those restrictions in place. They will be loosening those as case counts continue to go down,” he said. “More than anything, it is now really about personal responsibility. People need to exercise caution, especially those that are not vaccinated or who are at high risk.”
The governor continued, “Please show kindness, please show some humanity and some grace when dealing with people who see things a little differently.”
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said she was “really, really excited and hopeful today as our efforts that have been underway for a long time seem to be paying off.”
“And not just the efforts on behalf of state officials and public health workers, but every Utahn has put forward a lot of effort over the past year-plus,” she said.
Henderson noted that the state’s vaccination effort has been an “evolutionary process,” adding that officials "want to make sure that people who have a hard time getting vaccinated, but that want to get vaccinated, can get a shot.”
According to the lieutenant governor, 41% of Asian adults have received at least one vaccine dose, compared to 34% of Hispanic adults, 23% of Black adults and 23% of Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander adults. Over 50% of white adults have received the vaccine.
“So we are making progress, but we still have work to do,” said Henderson. “We want those rates, really, to be the same across the communities in our state.”
Thursday’s press briefing was the last to feature State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn, who is leaving the Utah Department of Health to lead the Salt Lake County Health Department.
Cox and Henderson both thanked Dunn, who was thrust into the public spotlight as the pandemic hit Utah, for her work keeping Utahns informed and safe.
“She has saved lives,” Henderson said. “The work that she has done for our state has saved many lives. And we’re very, very thankful for that and grateful to her and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”