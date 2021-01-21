Explore Utah Valley is asking Utah County for $1.1 million for the year to promote recreation and tourism in the county and, by doing so, boost economic activity.
The budget request is an approximately $200,000 decrease from the $1.3 million that Utah County allocated to Explore Utah Valley in 2020, and about half of the $2.1 million allocated in 2019.
Explore Utah Valley, which was the Utah Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau until 2018, is funded through the county’s Transient Room Tax. On Friday, Deputy Clerk/Auditor Josh Daniels estimated TRT revenues in the county decreased 28% between 2019 and 2020.
While the 2021 budget approved by the Utah County Commission in December did not explicitly allocate any money to Explore Utah Valley, Ezra Nair, senior policy advisor to Commissioner Tanner Ainge, said on Friday that the county expected to sign a new contract with the nonprofit in the coming weeks.
During a commission work session on Wednesday, Lee Adamson, interim director of Explore Utah Valley, said the budget proposal was put together based on individual conversations with each of the commissioners.
“What we heard from you is to ... have a conservative budget to move forward for Explore Utah Valley this year,” Adamson said.
The requested funding would pay for office and marketing expenses and compensation for Explore Utah Valley employees, as well as potentially “bringing over some Utah Valley Convention Center employees and funding them under this salaries and benefits figure.”
“It (the funding request) includes them potentially joining the Explore Utah Valley team,” Adamson told the commissioners. “We’ve been working on some potential consolidation or just a more efficient team there. That’s not completely worked out. We’ve had many discussions between the convention center team and ours, but we don’t have a plan in place to immediately do that.”
Adamson noted that Explore Utah Valley received $136,197 in CARES Act funding from the state, as well as $166,932 in “partnership income” from a cooperative marketing agreement with the Utah Office of Tourism, bringing the nonprofit’s total budget to $1.4 million.
Charlene Christensen, director of services and marketing at Explore Utah Valley, said the funding would pay for targeted advertising and social media campaigns in order to drive tourism and recreation in Utah County.
According to Explore Utah Valley’s 2021 Business Plan, there were a total of 16,013 “leisure inquiries” in 2020, a 25% increase.
Adamson said that the increase in outdoor recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic has shown “that people are getting more educated on what’s right here in our area.”
“One of the things that we always hear from local residents … when people have family or friends come in to visit (is that) sometimes our residents don’t realize the things that we have here. And the places that they take family and friends are Temple Square and Park City,” he said. “And we want to change that so that they’re aware of some of the things we have in Utah County that they can do closer to home with visitors that they have coming from out of town.”
The Utah County Commission did not vote on the budget proposal during Wednesday’s work session.