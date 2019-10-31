Beer sold in Utah’s grocery and convenience stores will have a higher alcohol content as of Friday as a new state law goes into effect.
SB 132, which passed through the State Legislature on the last day of the general session, allows bars, breweries, restaurants and convenience stores to sell alcoholic beverages containing 5% alcohol by volume, an increase from the 4% ABV that has been the legal limit up to this point.
Retailers in Utah County experienced beer shortages as they prepared for the new law to take effect. Rajeev Kumar, who works at the 7-Eleven in Provo at 222 W. 300 South, said his store has been out of beer for two weeks.
There is a cooler fully stocked with the higher-point beer, Kumar said, but it has been locked in anticipation for Friday.
“Everything was sold out,” Kumar said, adding that the beer shortage resulted in a “big-time loss” for sales.
Kumar said the changing law has brought mixed reactions from customers. Some have been excited that they will be getting more buzz for their buck, but others have been irritated by the shortage.
The legal change was lobbied for by the Utah Responsible Beer Choice Coalition. The group argued that increases in alcohol percentage caps in neighboring states, including Colorado, Oklahoma and Kansas, would reduce the demand for low-point beer and negatively impact business in the state.
“That reduction may lead to consumers making purchases outside of … grocery and convenience store(s) and making purchases in higher alcohol environment places such as the state liquor store,” a statement on the group’s website reads.
Gov. Gary Herbert, who signed SB 132 into law, said at a press conference earlier this year that the state must “reflect the market” when it comes to alcohol limits.
“If action hadn’t been taken by the lawmakers, we were going to see a drastic reduction in the variety of beers available in Utah,” said Andy Zweber, president of General Distributing, the state’s largest beer distributor.
The change will allow Utah to receive national versions of some of the most popular beer brands, Zweber said, including Budweiser and Bud Light. Additionally, it will give local brewers “more freedom to be creative” and to brew beers “in their more traditional strengths.”
Julia Schuler, a brewer at Strap Tank Brewery, supports the change for this exact reason, and said it will allow her to provide customers with beer that is more true to style.
Schuler said she expects more out-of-state visitors to stop by breweries like Strap Tank now that the alcohol percentage has increased.
Local grocery stores will benefit from being able to stock a wider variety of brands and styles, she added.
There has been some confusion caused by the way Utah measures alcohol content. While most states measure by volume, Utah measures alcohol by weight (the limit was 3.2% ABW under the old law). When measuring by weight, the new law will allow stores to carry beer up to 4.0%.
“The percentage of alcohol change is not that much,” said Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control information officer Terry Wood. “It’s a slight percentage.”
And even with this increase, Zweber pointed out, the cap on the alcohol content of beer in Utah is lower than that of other states. The cap in Minnesota is 4% ABV, but the majority of beer sales take place in liquor stores.
“We are still the most restrictive state in the country in terms of the beer laws,” he said.
Under the new law, the state will charge an excise tax of $13.10 per 31-gallon barrel of beer imported or manufactured, an increase from the previous amount of $12.80.