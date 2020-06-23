Former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt knows a thing or two about pandemics and public health emergencies.
As Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services under President George W. Bush, Leavitt was responsible for putting together a “pandemic planning process” in response to the spread of an avian influenza virus known as the bird flu.
“The experience reminded me that pandemic planning is made even more difficult because anything you do to prepare in advance of a pandemic seems like an overreaction, and anything you say sounds alarmist,” Leavitt said. “But after a pandemic starts, anything you have done to prepare seems inadequate.”
Leavitt’s comments were part of testimony he gave Tuesday before during a U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing titled “COVID-19: Lessons Learned to Prepare for the Next Pandemic.”
“This committee is holding this hearing today because even with an event as significant as COVID-19, memories fade and attention moves quickly to the next crisis,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, who is chairman of the committee. “While the nation is in the midst of responding to COVID-19, the United States Congress should take stock now of what parts of the local state and federal response to this crisis worked, what could work better and how, and be prepared to pass legislation this year to be better prepared for the next pandemic, which will surely come.”
Leavitt was one of four witnesses who gave perspective on how government officials can prepare for a future pandemic.
The other witnesses were former Senate Majority Leader and retired Republican Tennessee Sen. Bill Frist, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun and former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Julie Gerberding.
“We are, as a nation, understandably focused right now on mitigating the health and economic harm caused by COVID-19,” Leavitt said in his written testimony. “However, while we focus on the pandemic in front of us, we can’t miss this opportunity to reflect on the lessons of COVID-19 and apply those lessons, so we are more prepared for the next pandemic or public health emergency.”
Leavitt added, “Unfortunately, time is of the essence since the next pandemic event might be the second wave of COVID-19 this fall.”
The former health and human services secretary said that federal and state governments should cooperate with one another in coordinating a pandemic response plan. Leavitt noted that even though his department was responsible for responding to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, “emergency response was done differently in Arkansas than in Texas or Florida.”
“But each in their way, the states got it done,” said Leavitt. “If we had insisted on absolute uniformity, the effort would have failed.”
In order to ensure cooperation between different levels of government, Leavitt recommended that “roles and responsibilities … be communicated clearly before an emergency occurs to encourage swift decision-making and response.”
“In the current pandemic, at times there was confusion by some on matters such as the purposes of the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE), and who had the authority to make public health decisions,” he said. “In the middle of a pandemic, emergency finger-pointing is unproductive and costly.”
Leavitt also recommended the United States “modernize” and “sustain” its public health infrastructure, arguing that the COVID-19 pandemic made it “clear that it (public health infrastructure) is in desperate need of modernization.”
“Public health is often a forgotten function of government, working quietly behind the scenes and not drawing attention to the part it plays when things are going well,” Leavitt said. “But the COVID-19 pandemic has thrust public health into the spotlight, and it is now getting the attention it warrants.”
The former Utah governor’s final recommendation was that government officials, businesses and families treat emergency preparedness with the same urgency as emergency response.
“We have seen individuals and institutions scramble over the last few months to develop risk frameworks to guide public health and economic decisions,” said Leavitt, adding that color-coded, phased guidelines, like those in Utah, are an example of this.
“After the pandemic, these officials should be encouraged to preserve these risk frameworks so they can build on them in future emergencies,” he said. “The specific details of any given plan may need to change, but the mindset of thinking in advance and gaming out a response should not.”
Video of the Senate committee hearing in its entirety can be viewed at http://help.senate.gov/hearings.