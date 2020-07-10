Gov. Gary Herbert has issued a state of emergency due to the civil unrest destruction of property that occurred Thursday evening at the Salt Lake District Attorney offices.
The state of emergency includes the closing of the Utah State Capitol and grounds except to officers and employees of Utah’s Executive Branch, the Utah Legislature and the Judiciary.
More than 300 protesters gathered at the offices after hearing that Sim Gill, Salt Lake County district attorney, ruled officers involved in the shooting of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal on May 23 were cleared. Gill also said the officers acted within the law and won’t face criminal charges.
An officer was also injured during the protest. Because much of the violence occurred at or near the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office building, and because a threat of future bodily injury and destruction of private and public property exists, the executive order was updated Friday to also close the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office building and grounds. This was at the request of Gill.
Palacios-Carbajal, 22, was shot in the back and killed. Officers had responded to a report that someone was making threats with a weapon at 271 W. 900 South. The two officers believe, and a witness corroborated, Palacios-Carbajal was going to shoot at them.
Evidence shows that 34 bullets were discharged from police at the time. Gill’s announcement made supporters angry and family members said they would now take the case to civil court. They believe his information was based on speculation.
Demonstrators angry at Gill sprayed red paint on the offices and grounds around the building, broke windows and caused bodily harm to individuals in the area.
“Peaceful assembly is protected under the law,” said Joe Dougherty, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety. “Damaging property is not.”
Dougherty said Herbert is using the emergency declaration as a precautionary measure in case he would have to call on any and all state agencies to help if needed.
“We haven’t had any indication that protesters would come to the capitol,” Dougherty said. “More state troopers have been assembled. Without a doubt the state capitol has been a focus for demonstrations for many years.”
Dougherty added, “We’ve not seen a sustained demonstration effort in this community like we’ve seen this year.”
The governor’s state of emergency will last until 11:59 p.m. July 13.