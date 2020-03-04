An amended version of a bill sponsored by a Provo lawmaker that would let women who have abortions or miscarriages decide how the fetal remains are disposed passed through the Utah State House on Wednesday and now returns to the Senate for further consideration.
Originally, Senate Bill 67, sponsored by Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, would have required medical facilities to dispose of the remains of fetuses from abortions or miscarriages in one of two ways: either by cremation or burial.
Rep. Ray Ward, R-Bountiful, proposed an amendment to the bill to give women the third option of choosing for the health care facility to dispose of the fetal remains as the facility normally would, which is by incinerating the remains alongside other biological material.
“The current language of the bill does, right now, take away a choice that women have today when they have a miscarriage or abortion,” Ward said, “which is the choice to have the fetal remains disposed of by the health care facility’s usual process for disposing of biologic material.”
The House split Ward’s proposal into two separate amendments, one focused on the fetal remains of abortions and the other on miscarriages. The amendment dealing with abortions failed 23-49 while the amendment dealing with miscarriages passed 41-31, meaning health care facilities would be able to dispose of the fetal remains from miscarriages normally but not for abortions.
The amended version of S.B. 67 passed through the House on a 58-14 vote.
Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, the bill’s House sponsor, said she opposed Ward’s amendment because she believes it takes away from the spirit of the bill, which is to ensure that fetal remains are disposed of in a respectful and dignified way.
“I resist the amendment strongly because all human life deserves to be treated with dignity,” Lisonbee said. “Should we not as a state create policy that makes sure that all human remains are treated with the same dignity we treat indigent burials and all human life?”
But Rep. Paul Ray, R-Clearfield, who proposed splitting the amendment, said fetal remains from abortions and miscarriages should be discussed independently of one another.
“I think those are two completely different subjects when we’re talking about this, no matter how you feel one way or the other,” Ray said.
Speaking in opposition to the amendment, Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, said health care facilities shouldn’t be allowed to dispose of any fetal remains, whether from abortions or miscarriages, as medical waste since it is illegal for the corpses of “post-birth humans” to be disposed of in this way.
“We dispose of human bodies in a different way than disposing of them as medical waste, because we treat them as humans and it is very different than treating them as syringes or as other tissue,” said Brammer. “We treat a human body differently, and if we don’t, it is desecration of the human body and it is a criminal act.”
House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, rejected this line of reasoning, and asked whether Brammer and others would object to disposing of fertilized embryos used for in vitro fertilization or amputated limbs with other biological materials.
“We need to think clearly about whether in fact fetal remains are corpses,” King said. “Adopting that argument is an adoption of the argument that, from conception, there’s no difference between the identity of the fetus from the woman carrying the fetus.”
King added that he felt it would be problematic for the House to adopt this argument.
“I think that we really get on very difficult grounds as a matter of public policy if we go down that road,” he said.
Rep. Suzanne Harrison, D-Draper, who is an anesthesiologist, said she opposed the bill as a whole and feared it “would simply increase the costs for families that have suffered a devastating loss of a pregnancy” by requiring women to pay for the disposal method.
“As a health care provider that takes care of patients that have suffered a devastating loss of a pregnancy almost every week, I can tell you that this bill will add insult to injury,” Harrison said.
Following the House’s passage of S.B. 67, Alliance for a Better Utah Policy Director Lauren Simpson said in a statement that the bill’s “true intent” to restrict abortions in the state “was exposed today on the House floor.”
“Instead of treating all fetal tissue equally, this bill allows for different treatment based on whether a woman had a miscarriage or an abortion,” said Simpson.
An earlier version of S.B. 67 passed through the Senate on Feb. 11.