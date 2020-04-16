The Utah House of Representatives and Senate both passed a bill during a special legislative session on Thursday that would amend the state’s Workers’ Compensation Act to include coverage for volunteer first responders and health care providers who contract COVID-19.
Under House Bill 3007, sponsored by House Majority Leader Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, it would be presumed that “a first responder who claims to have contracted COVID-19 during the performance of the first responder’s duties as a first responder” is eligible for a workers’ compensation claim.
According to the bill, first responders claiming to have contracted COVID-19 would have to "provide a copy of the positive laboratory test or the written documentation of a physician's diagnosis to the first responder's employer or insurer."
The bill passed through the House unanimously on Monday morning and through the Senate later in the evening on a 25-3 vote.
Gibson told his colleagues on Thursday that rural and smaller communities throughout the state, including Mapleton, Springville and Spanish Fork, rely on emergency responders who aren’t full-time employees, and therefore aren't entitled to benefits.
"Obviously, in our rural areas, we have lots of EMS and first responders that are volunteer folks,” said Gibson. “They do get paid when they are on a call, but other than that, that is the only time that they do get paid."
If a first responder who was on a call "unfortunately contract(ed) this COVID-19 disease, what we are looking to do is let them be subject to proceeding workers' compensation benefits,” the Mapleton representative said.
Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, said the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies emailed him and other lawmakers expressing concern with the bill.
One of those concerns, Thurston said, is that the bill’s definition of first responder, which includes emergency responders and health care providers, is "too big and too broad and could open up claims far beyond what the intent or the stated intent of the bill is."
"So if somebody is a receptionist at a clinic, or maybe they're a billing clerk at a clinic, and they don't even have an opportunity to be exposed to the virus but they get it, the fact that they work in a medical clinic makes them a first responder and now they've got a workers' comp claim,” said Thurston. “Even though there's no way of knowing if they actually got it at work."
Gibson responded that the bill is intended to assist Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workers, firefighters and police officers who work on a volunteer or on-call basis.
"I would argue that … (in) anybody's realistic mind a receptionist at the clinic would not be considered a first responder,” he said.
But Gibson later clarified that the bill would also cover any volunteers at health care clinics and that it was meant to apply to "maybe a potential lab worker who may not have that same benefit that's been excluded by their employer."
H.B. 3007 includes a fiscal note of more than $1.4 million in one-time funding, which would come from the state’s general fund. Gibson said he “fully anticipate(s)” that federal money could be another funding source.
“How much of that would come from there, I don't know,” he said.
Gibson added that he believed providing assistance to first responders would be worth the cost.
“Are there some potential added risks or added costs? There are,” said Gibson. “But I think some of those who may be concerned about that, maybe they’re willing to don a pair of scrubs and a mask and some gloves and ... try to do the things that these good men and women are (doing by) putting their lives out there to try to take care of all of us."
Rep. Casey Snider, R-Paradise, praised the bill and called the lack of coverage for volunteer first responders “a really big deal for small rural departments in rural Utah."
"This is a real thing for many of us in rural communities,” Snider said. “The small rural department that I participate in is 100% volunteer."
The emergency responders in rural communities who respond to COVID-19 cases, Snider said, “have other jobs” that “may or may not” provide adequate health care coverage.
"The people that are responding to those calls are farmers, they're teachers, they're receptionists,” Snider said. “They have other jobs. And it's that one moment in time they're a first responder dealing with something … (that), outside of an emergency situation, they wouldn't have to deal with."