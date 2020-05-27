The mayors of 17 cities in Utah County are joining together to urge the Utah County Commission to directly allocate to each city its share of $111 million in federal coronavirus-relief given to the county to deal with COVID-19-related expenses in local government.
Utah received $1.25 billion in federal funding through the CARES Act that President Donald Trump signed in March, according to a report presented to the Utah State Legislature’s Executive Appropriations Committee on May 13.
The report, which was prepared by the Utah League of Cities and Towns and Utah Association of Counties, stated that of the $562 million to be shared with local governments, Utah and Salt Lake counties received direct allocations of $111 million and $562 million, respectively, “solely based on their population exceeding a threshold of 500,000 people.”
The city and county associations recommended that the remaining 27 counties who did not receive direct appropriation receive funding through a “population-based distribution model.” In Salt Lake and Utah counties, the associations recommended that the half of the $175-per-resident in funding go to the city or town the resident lives in and the other half go to the county.
“If a resident lives in a city or town, half of the $175 ($87.50) will go to the city or town and the remaining half ($87.50) will go to the county government,” the report said. “For residents living in unincorporated portions of a county, the full $175 will go to the county.”
Commissioner Tanner Ainge told the Executive Appropriations Committee that Utah County intended “to partner with our cities and to cover the expenses that they’re incurring at the municipal government level that are directly related to COVID-19” but that cities would be reimbursed as opposed to being directly allocated funding.
“And so I think they (cities and towns) should take comfort in that, that those types of expenses will be covered,” Ainge said.
In a letter sent to Ainge and fellow Commissioners Bill Lee and Nathan Ivie on Tuesday, the mayors of 17 Utah County cities said they were “concerned about the approach you seem to be taking towards cities and towns in Utah County with respect (to) CARES Act funding.”
“Our core desire is simple: To be treated like other cities in the state, which are receiving full access to $87.50 per resident in funding,” the mayors wrote. “Cities are receiving that money in their bank account and can then spend that money with no oversight other than public scrutiny and the possibility of a federal audit. That’s the ordinary situation.”
The city mayors — who include Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, Spanish Fork Mayor Steve Leifson and Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson — criticized the commission for not allocating funds directly to cities and towns within the county.
“Through no fault of our own, we find ourselves under county leadership that is rejecting that approach,” wrote the mayors. “You are placing us in the undesirable situation of having to spend our own funds and then cross our fingers that you or your staff will agree with every funding decision that we have made. To say this hamstrings us is an understatement. Please step aside and allow the desire of federal and state leaders to see this money flow into our hands be fulfilled.”
The mayors requested Utah County “provide a direct allocation to each city and town as the state and Salt Lake County will do with their CARES Act allocations.”
Salt Lake County Chief Financial Officer Darrin Casper said Salt Lake County was still debating how it would disperse funds to cities within its jurisdiction but that it would likely be through phased direct disbursements beginning in June.
During Tuesday’s Orem City Council meeting, City Manager Jamie Davidson said that the problem with the reimbursement approach is that “there is no clean and clear understanding as to what may or what may not qualify for a reimbursement based on the county’s interpretation of federal CARES Act guidelines.”
“So that puts us in a real difficult position in a situation where, for example, the city of Scipio in central Utah receives a direct disbursement of COVID-19 CARES Act federal dollars to assist their community, and the city of Orem, which is 20 times the size of Scipio, does not receive ripe consideration and a similar allotment of money to help,” Davidson said.
According to the Utah League of Cities and Towns and Utah Association of Counties, Utah and Salt Lake counties both “agreed and committed to provide funding from their direct federal allocation to cities and towns within their jurisdictions” in June.
Orem Mayor Richard Brunst said, “The city has not received a dime” of federal funding from the county, which he said was hurting Orem businesses.
“We need to use this money for what it’s intended and we need to see the money flow forward to our businesses, to our consumers and to our city,” said Brunst. “To sit on this money, to not involve the cities to be able to administer this is criminal. It should be moving forward, as it is to every other city in the state.”
He added, “While all other cities in Utah will receive equal distributions of $87 per resident, cities in Utah County will not. Utah County cities will have to rely upon what and how the three Utah County Commissioners decide as to how to oversee these funds. The cities and residents of Utah County will be held at the mercy of three men’s deliberations.”
Brunst noted that, “All other cities in Utah will otherwise be allowed to receive the funds directly and use them accordingly. In other words all of the cities in Utah County will be held hostage as to how and when they can use the relief funds.”
Commissioner Ainge said the commission “guaranteed to our cities that 100% of their eligible COVID-19 related expenses will be covered” and “have also designated employees to help the cities navigate through the (United States) Treasury (Department) regulations.”
“Utah County’s regulatory response to COVID-19 has been different than Salt Lake County’s, and our approach to CARES Act dollars will have some differences too,” Ainge said in a texted statement to the Daily Herald. “But we are committed to meeting the needs of all the cities within the county.”
Commissioner Lee said in a texted statement that he had not seen the letter as of Wednesday evening.
Wayne Parker, chief administrative officer of Provo, and Kaufusi met with Ainge on Wednesday afternoon to see if they could get more clarification on the problem.
“Part of the frustration for the commission is the rules are changing almost daily, sometimes more,” Parker said. “While some things were eligible for help two weeks ago they may not be now. Because the commission is the fiduciary, they want to make the decisions.”
Provo stands to get about $9 million from the funding with Orem closely behind at over $8 million.
“We love and respect our Utah County Commissioners. We had a good sit down today where we received some helpful clarification. I’m confident we will figure this out in a way that is good for the cities and the county,” Kaufusi said.
In the meantime, mayors like Brunst are concerned it will be too late for the businesses so desperately in need of the COVID-19 funding.