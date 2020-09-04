The city of Santaquin launched an economic stimulus program for the month of September that uses federal coronavirus relief funding to support both local families and small businesses.
The program uses money from the CARES Act that Congress passed in March, $111 million of which was allocated to Utah County.
The Utah County Commission voted in June to distribute $45 million of its allocated CARES Act funding to cities and towns in the county, including Santaquin, based on population, while withholding $45 million for county coronavirus-related expenditures.
The majority of the remaining $20 million in funds, $15 million went toward a countywide small business grant program administered by the Mountainland Association of Governments that funds grants up to $20,000 for businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees.
Now, in addition to the small business program available for businesses across the county, small south Utah County businesses can benefit from the Santaquin City Business Stimulus Program.
Here’s how the program, which launched on Tuesday, works: On Aug. 27, the city mailed out four $10 coupons to every household in the city. Throughout the entire month of September, households can use those coupons to make purchases at participating local businesses, at which point the businesses can return the coupons to the city for reimbursement.
“This stimulus program helps our local businesses by allowing them to collect the cards used at their business and then presenting them to the city; wherein, the city will cut them a check equal to the amount of coupons collected,” the city said Monday in a press release.
Households that use coupons at four different locations can turn in a “bonus card” at Santaquin City Hall and receive an additional $10 coupon.
“On behalf of the mayor and the rest of the city council, I want to make you aware of a great program that Santaquin City is putting on during the month of September, Santaquin City Councilmember Nick Miller said in a video promoting the program. “Not only will it benefit you and your family, it will also benefit our local businesses in town.”
Santaquin received approximately $878,000 in CARES Act funding from the county, according to City Manager Benjamin Reeves, a quarter of which, about $219,500, will go toward the business stimulus program.
Though the program only runs through September, Reeves said the city would consider expanding it if enough residents participate.
“Depending on the success of the program we may or may not have additional programs,” he said in an email Thursday.
Miller urged residents of Santaquin, which has a population of approximately 14,000, according to the city’s website, to take advantage of the program and do their part to support struggling small businesses.
“I challenge you to support your local businesses by participating in this program and to spread those coupons to as many businesses as possible,” said Miller. “Remember: shop local, support your local businesses.”
Thousands of small businesses across the country have applied for financial support during the pandemic through the United States Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. As of Aug. 8, more than $525 billion in small business loans had been approved with an average loan size of $100,729, according to the SBA website.
For more information about the Santaquin City Business Stimulus Program, visit http://www.santaquin.org/news/what_s_new/santaquin_city_business_stimulus_program.