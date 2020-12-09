The Utah County Commission unanimously approved a conservation easement for Bridal Veil Falls on Wednesday, putting an end to discussions about private development at the iconic Utah County landmark.
Outgoing Commissioner Nathan Ivie put forward the conservation easement on Nov. 18 in one of his last moves as county commissioner.
The conservation easement is a deed between Utah County and Utah Open Lands, a Salt Lake City-based nonprofit that works with landowners on conservation efforts. The conservation easement still needs to be signed by the Utah Open Lands Board of Directors, which is expected to happen next week.
The vote came after over three hours of discussion about the conservation easement and proposed private development of Bridal Veil Falls.
Throughout the year, Provo-based developer Richard Losee, founder of the Cirque Lodge addiction recovery center, has been in contact with Commissioner Bill Lee, who voted in favor of the conservation easement, about the possibility of building a tram and high-end drug treatment facility at Bridal Veil Falls.
Ahead of the public hearing, Lee said he has always been in favor of preserving Bridal Veil Falls, as evidenced by his vote against previous development proposals.
“And so there’s a narrative out there that we’re trying to do some privatization, that it’s going to be privatized,” Lee said. “And that’s a narrative that’s being spun as well that is inaccurate according to what we’ve done in the past, what we have voted on in the past, and the continued conversations that we have had.”
“I’m grateful to hear Commissioner Lee say that it’s not for sale,” Ivie said, referencing reports that Losee had donated to “Stop Prop. 9,” a public issues committee started by Lee, and donated money to Commissioner-elect Tom Sakievich, who defeated Ivie in the Republican primary.
Julie Davey, of Lindon, was one of dozens of residents who urged the commission to sign the conservation easement to protect Bridal Veil Falls in perpetuity.
Davey, who is physically disabled, said she had “specific concerns about developing a rehabilitation center up there,” noting that such a facility would be largely inaccessible.
“Having worked at the state hospital, I can’t think of any of my patients that would be able to afford going to a treatment center at the top of the falls,” Davey said.
“I think that we should develop better pathways, I think that I’m personally against a tram but that should be a thing that we’re able to talk about as the public,” Davey added. “I think that it’s a community resource that should be left to the community to be able to figure out what it is that we want to do to preserve it.”
“Bridal Veil Falls is more than a scenic location,” Provo resident Adam Johnson said. “It is a jewel that signifies the beauty and opportunities that set Utah County apart from other counties.”
Mark Allen, founder of Protect and Preserve American Fork Canyon, criticized Lee for saying he supports preservation after having private conversations about development with Losee.
Allen added that he believed Losee should “take (his) money elsewhere and help the indigents” by building drug treatment centers “in our small communities where people are hurting.”
“We do not need a James Bond helipad atop Bridal Veil Falls,” he said.
Some public officials spoke in favor of a conservation easement during Wednesday’s public hearing, including Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and Cedar Hills Mayor Jenney Rees.
Multiple Utah County residents voiced support for Losee’s proposal, including Joseph Earnest, of Spanish Fork, who said he loved Bridal Veil Falls and believed a tram would enhance the area and lead to greater public enjoyment.
The Utah County Commission also unanimously approved an amendment to the Utah County Capital Improvement Plan allocating $500,000 for improvements at Bridal Veil Falls, in addition to the $1 million already allocated.