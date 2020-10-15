Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge announced he won’t run for county mayor if voters pass Proposition 9, which would transform Utah County’s three-member commission to a mayor-council form of government, in the November election.
The proposal, which is based on recommendations from the Utah County Good Governance Advisory Board, states that the county mayor would be “vested with all executive powers, duties and functions not otherwise provided for in state statute, the Utah County Code, or this plan.”
Supporters of the change in government, including dozens of city mayors and state legislators, argue that the current three-person commission is problematic in the growing county because it doesn’t separate executive and legislative powers, while those opposed say the change would consolidate power into the hands of one person — the mayor.
Ainge, who chairs the county commission and has long advocated for the change to a mayor-council government form, wrote in a statement Tuesday that, prior to taking office, he “knew it would take more than just changing personalities” to “finally fix the dysfunction that has plagued the Utah County Commission.”
“We needed to put the county budget on a better fiscal trajectory, which we have now done,” Ainge wrote. “We needed to consider modifications to our form of government that would help lead to quality candidates, better representation and improved outcomes for our community.”
Ainge said he “did not hesitate to support” the mayor-council plan recommended by the advisory board, despite knowing that “it meant an end to my service as Commissioner if the proposition passed.”
“I never intended to make a career out of this,” the commissioner said. “Heidi (Ainge) and I have always viewed this role as an opportunity to serve for a brief period, hopefully have some positive impact, and then step back into the private sector.”
“Because I am now actively supporting Prop 9, I want to make one thing absolutely clear: I will not run for County Mayor,” Ainge added. “I hope this clarity will help voters consider the Mayor-Council form of government on its merits, instead of being concerned about the personalities who may ultimately run for the position.”
Opponents of Prop 9 include Commissioner Bill Lee, who led a failed referendum effort that would have let residents vote on whether to change to a five-member commission.
“It’s a consolidation of power into one person, which is the mayor,” Lee said in January. “The mayor has a lot of power. And, to me, that’s problematic.”
On Thursday, 20 of the 22 mayors in the county signed a letter in support of Prop 9, writing that the change would create “greater accountability” and representation while “not giv(ing) unchecked powers to the mayor.”
“In this form, the county council controls the budget,” the mayors wrote. “If the mayor wants to add new positions or departments, the council must approve funding. The council also has the authority to set policy.”
The mayors added that voting for Prop 9 would “not make us Salt Lake County,” noting that seven counties have transitioned to executive-council or council-manager forms of government without significantly increasing their budgets.
“There is nothing inherent in any form of government that leads to increased spending,” the mayors wrote. “Those decisions are made by those elected to serve.”
If Prop 9 passes, the five part-time council members would be elected in geographic districts during the 2022 general election while the mayor would be elected countywide.