Utah County officials are considering splitting from the state’s COVID-19 rental assistance program and launching the Utah County Emergency Rental Assistance program to provide assistance for households that are financially struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state received $147 million for the statewide Utah Rent Relief program through the latest round of federal coronavirus relief funding, according to Michelle Carroll, deputy executive director of the Mountainland Association of Governments. Additionally, Utah County received about $19.2 million for rental assistance.
During a special Utah County Commission meeting called on Monday, Carroll told the commissioners that the county is obligated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to spend 65% of the funding, about $12.5 million, by Sept. 30.
If the money isn’t spent, the treasury will “recapture those unspent funds and re-allocate them to the grantees that are spending the funds down,” according to Carroll.
Carroll told the commissioners that if the county started spending the money in March, “you’re processing and having to approve between 1,000 and 1,600 applications per month,” adding that other agencies have reported that approximately 60% of applications “have technical issues” that “require technical assistance and follow-up.”
Carroll said she had “some concerns” about the state’s rental assistance program, including that the state plans to match Utah County’s funding by 55%, which would make it “more challenging for (the) county to spend down funds.”
“So that would put the county behind in trying to spend down their $19.2 million,” she said. “Because the state needs to spend down their money to not lose it in September, and the county needs to spend down their money. So it’s not really a match.”
Additionally, the state program, which Carroll said was supposed to launch on Monday but got pushed back to an undetermined date, would operate on a “first-come, first-serve” basis and pose barriers for applicants that don’t have access to the internet, computers or smartphones.
Carroll argued that Utah County should launch its own rental assistance program that “reduces the barriers that clients will face as they attempt to apply” and provides “flexibility on the application requirements.”
“So you are serving those that are most needed for the program,” said Carroll.
Commissioner Tanner Ainge said he did not necessarily see the state matching Utah County’s financial contribution by 55% as a bad thing “in that we have the ability to leverage our dollars in a much more significant way through the state.”
“I think we’re going off the assumption that we’re not going to have enough to spend down the money. But what if we have more than enough, then why would we not want the state to put in the 55%?” added Commissioner Bill Lee.
Ainge said that he was still open to the county operating its own rental assistance program but wanted to get further input from the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office.
“It seems whether there is a match or not, it would be best that we have a game plan set in motion, or at least prepared to set in motion, so as soon as the cash becomes available we can get started on this,” said Commissioner Tom Sakievich.
The Utah County Commission did not vote on a specific rental assistance proposal during Monday’s special meeting.