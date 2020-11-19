Utah County achieved a historic 89.18% voter turnout in the November general election, according to the election canvass completed on Tuesday.
The Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office sent out a total of 337,191 ballots this year to 326,485 eligible voters, Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner said. The total votes counted in this election was 291,159, significantly greater than the approximately 205,000 ballots that were processed in the 2016 general election.
During a Board of Canvassers meeting on Tuesday, Gardner said the “phenomenal” turnout had surpassed 2016’s numbers even before the election began, noting that 211,377 ballots were counted on or ahead of Election Day.
“This election was the largest, by far, in Utah County history,” Gardner said. “We had more people register to vote in a single year than we ever have, the vast majority of those happened toward the end of the year. We had more people cast ballots than we have ever had.”
“And on top of that, our voter percentage turnout, our voter turnout, was higher than we could have possibly foreseen and that we have seen in probably a generation here in Utah County,” the county clerk continued.
Despite the record turnout, in-person voting was much lower than in 2018, according to Gardner, who took office in January 2019.
About 22,000 people voted in person at polls in 2018, which wasn’t a presidential year. This year, only 9,454 Utah County residents voted in-person on Election Day.
“That’s really low, which is fantastic,” said Gardner, adding that “this shows … that our voters who wanted to vote got a ballot in the mail and they had a secure way to return (it).”
“Many of those people that showed up to vote in 2018 at the polls never received their ballot in the mail, or they didn’t have a secure way to return it,” she said. “This shows that we have updated our voter rolls, that we have accurate voter rolls, and that the people like the drop boxes, that they feel secure returning those ballots through drop boxes.”
Most ballots — 236,975 of them — were returned in one of 19 drop boxes located throughout the county, while 54,184 were mailed through the U.S. Postal Service.
“What’s important for people to recognize is, here in our county, over 80,000 of our ballots retained a chain of custody with the election officials, and they utilized our drop boxes,” Gardner said.
The 19 drop boxes cost around $60,000 and were paid for by the county. However, Gardner said they have saved the county over $237,000 in postage costs, noting that it costs around a dollar to send and return each ballot.
Commissioner Tanner Ainge said county election officials and staff deserve “a lot of credit” for facilitating a successful election marked by record turnout.
“There’s been a lot of attention in the news of how high Utah County voter turnout may have affected races, but I think the bigger thing is that’s just a positive thing for our community, for people to know that their vote is counted, and to know where to vote, to be able to have so many options available to them,” Ainge said.
Official election results for Utah County can be viewed online at http://ssl.utahcounty.gov/Dept/ClerkAud/Elections/ElectRslts/2020General/2020GeneralSummary.pdf.