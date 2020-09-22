Utah officials announced Tuesday that they will implement a public health order moving Provo and Orem from a “yellow” to “orange” restriction level amid a continuing surge in COVID-19 cases in Utah County.
Richard Saunders, interim executive director of Utah Department of Health, said the state Unified Command for Coronavirus Response met on Monday to look at “all the tools the government has” to manage the spread of COVID-19.
“We concluded that immediate change needed to occur to some color restrictions, which would be the most prudent intervention for this time,” Saunders said at a Tuesday press conference.
This is the first time that state officials have rolled back the color-coded restrictions outlined in Gov. Gary Herbert’s Utah Leads Together plan.
During the orange, or “moderate level restriction” phase, groups are limited to 20 people or fewer and residents are encouraged to “limit your close contact to people who live in your home and people who have been following the recommended physical distancing and hygiene guidelines.”
Saunders said that team sports would only be allowed without spectators during the orange phase.
Utah County, and specifically Provo and Orem, continues to be “the main driver” of COVID-19 case growth statewide, according to Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health.
This story will be updated.