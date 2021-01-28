The Utah Senate Business and Labor Committee unanimously voted on Thursday to give a favorable recommendation to a bill that would drastically revise Utah’s price gouging law, including increasing the evidentiary standard required to prove a violation.
Senate Bill 85, sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, seeks to amend the Price Controls During Emergencies Act, a chapter of state code approved by the Utah State Legislature in 2005.
"And from that time, for 15 years, it had never once been used. But in 2020, we got our first experience of having legislation drafted in anticipation of an emergency come up against an actual emergency,” Fillmore said on Thursday. “And based on that reality, this section of code could use some amendments to make sure that we are striking the right balance between making sure that consumers are not gouged by unsavory retailers or individuals during emergency, but also we're protecting the innocent from false claims.”
One of the four “targeted changes” the bill would make to Utah’s price gouging law would be setting "a higher evidentiary standard" and changing "the standard for what you might call a conviction under this law from just 'substantial evidence' to 'clear and convincing evidence,’ ” Lincoln told his colleagues.
The second change is it “places a few hurdles before an investigation can be launched” by the Utah Division of Consumer Protection, noted Fillmore, who said that, under current law, the DCP “pretty much has to investigate” every complaint, which “kind of opens it up to fraud and abuse from people who might just be upset at their neighbor or things like that.”
Additionally, the bill would define “total cost” of a product as “the sum of all costs associated with a person obtaining a product or service and providing the product or service to a consumer, including fees, shipping, or employee labor,” according to the text of the bill.
Finally, the bill "protects the privacy of people who are accused of this until after it's been adjudicated,” Fillmore said, adding that if a claim is found to be baseless, “then that will never be a public record.”
The DCP received hundreds of price-gouging complaints in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic after former Gov. Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency in March 2020.
A handful of businesses, including Culinary Crafts in Pleasant Grove, were ordered to repay thousands of dollars to consumers who were priced gouged.
Another of the cited businesses was Cedar City-based PlumbersStock.com, which was cited for selling 852 face masks at $17.54 per mask, “resulting in charges totaling $3,766.10 above the amount allowed by the” Price Controls During Emergencies Act.
During Thursday’s committee hearing, Brad Green, chief information officer of PlumbersStock.com, defended the prices and said they were “high enough to cover our costs, including shipping."
“All of the costs associated with purchasing and fulfilling those products were included in the sales price,” said Green, who spoke in favor of the bill and said “the current statute as it is needs to change.”
Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, said he had concerns with revising a price-gouging law aimed at protecting consumers during public emergencies.
"There are times that price gouging happens and it really hurts individuals. And it’s not a marketplace issue in many cases,” said Davis, who ultimately voted in favor of the bill but said he would debate it further on the Senate floor.
Utah Food Industry Association President Dave Davis and James Czerniawski, a policy analyst with the Lehi-based Libertas Institute, spoke in favor of the bill on Thursday.
On Monday, the Senate Business and Labor Committee unanimously voted to hold a bill sponsored by Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, that would fully repeal the Price Controls During Emergencies Act.