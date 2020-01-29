Juergen Korbanka, the executive director of Wasatch Mental Health, is Utah County’s 2020 Person of the Year.
The Utah County Commission honored Korbanka during Wednesday’s State of the County held at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo.
The commission praised Korbanka for his work with Wasatch Mental Health, a special service district that he said provides a “full array of behavioral health services,” including outpatient treatment, psychological evaluations and specialty programs for youth.
With seven main locations and 450 employees, Korbanka said Wasatch Mental Health provides services to 5,000 people in Utah and Wasatch counties.
“We try to really be the one-stop shop for all things mental health-related in the county,” he said.
Commissioner Bill Lee described Korbanka as “very professional” and “very competent” when it comes to dealing with mental health.
One service Lee highlighted was the “fantastic” GIANT Steps Autism Preschool, a day-treatment program for children with an autism spectrum disorder that partners with Alpine, Provo and Nebo school districts.
Wasatch Mental Health added a sixth GIANT Steps classroom in 2019, according to its annual report.
The biggest accomplishment of the mental health service provider last year, Korbanka said, was implementing a Mobile Crisis Outreach Team (MCOT) that provides 24-hour assistance to those experiencing a mental crisis or breakdown, including a crisis line as well as follow-up services and support.
Korbanka said MCOT can be thought of as “an ambulance for mental health-related issues.”
This year, Wasatch Mental Health will begin providing substance abuse disorder services, something that is currently done by the Utah County Department of Drug and Alcohol Prevention and Treatment.
“And the hope is that we will continue the care that’s there for the individuals and try to find ways maybe to even enhance that,” Lee said.
Another goal for Wasatch Mental Health is to explore the development of a receiving center that would act as both a hospital and a criminal diversion program for inmates with mental health and behavioral issues, said Korbanka. Building such a center would require funding from the State Legislature, he added.
Wasatch Mental Health is also looking into securing land and building service centers in northern Utah County, according to its 2019 report.
The commission named the restaurant management company Four Foods Group as the Business of the Year.
Commissioner Nathan Ivie said Four Foods Group, which owns and operates Mo’Bettahs, Swig and R&R BBQ, “truly reflects the core values of Utah County” by treating employees well and positively impacting the community with “new and inspiring ideas.”
Four Foods Group CEO Josh Boshard said the company, which also owns restaurants in Arizona and Idaho, expanded to 11 restaurants in Utah County in 2019.
Boshard added that the company is looking to acquire new restaurant brands this year and bring them to Utah.