Provo police officers were dispatched to a home early Wednesday after reports of a burglary in progress at approximately 4:13 a.m. The owners of the home reportedly had the man at gunpoint in the home, waiting on law enforcement to arrive.
The man, identified as 23-year-old Weston Douglas Henrie of Salem, had allegedly searched through three different vehicles after entering through a door to the garage.
The homeowner had left on a morning run, according to the probable cause statement, leaving a gym bag with some personal belongings and keys to his truck on the freezer in the garage.
When the owner returned to the home he saw a light flashing on the east side of the home, and when he entered the garage, Henrie reportedly ran through the garage to the truck.
According to the probable cause statement, Henrie entered the vehicle, closed the door, and was in the driver's seat. The owner reportedly opened the passenger door and pulled him out of the car, placing him in a headlock.
After placing Henrie in the headlock, the homeowner reportedly yelled to his son to grab a firearm which was then used to hold him at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.
While arresting him, a gold ring and checkbook belonging to the homeowner allegedly fell out of his pocket. Other items including the homeowner's wallet, a pair of Oakley sunglasses, an AirPod charging case, and the gym bag were found in the back of the truck that Henrie allegedly attempted to steal.
Once arrested, Henrie was linked to two other vehicle burglaries in Salem on May 5 and May 6.
Henrie is actively being held at the Utah County Jail on charges of the burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a dwelling, theft of an operable vehicle, possession of another's identifying documents, and criminal trespass. With the two other alleged burglaries, Henrie was charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle and a count of criminal mischief. He is being held without bail.