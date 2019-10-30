American Fork residents who got their ballots early have already started voting on an $8.5 million bond for a new fire station in the city.
The bond is to build a second fire station somewhere in the northeast part of the city, according to David Bunker, city administrator.
Bunker said the city hired an emergency services consulting firm a few years ago which informed the city it should have four or five fire stations, instead of just one, but city officials feel if they plan strategically they could get by with just three. If the bond is approved, the money will be used to purchase land for and build the second fire station, and leftover funds will be used to buy land for a future third fire station.
“We need to be next to transportation corridors where our public safety personnel can quickly go side to side and north to south,” Bunker said.
None of the bond will be used to hire new firefighters to man the stations. Rather, the four full-time firefighters that man the Cedar Hills fire station would be moved to the new building, and two to four more firefighters would be hired after that, Bunker said. Cedar Hills has contracted with American Fork to provide fire services which would cover about half of operational costs for the second station.
According to a recent report, Bunker said the American Fork Fire Department has had over 3,200 calls this year and is on track to reach 3,700 calls.
“To put that in perspective, we’re about 50 calls more than Lehi. we have one station,” Bunker said. “They have three. We are doing out of one station what other cities have multiple stations to do.”
Bunker said he feels residents understand the need for a second fire station. The American Fork Fire Association, an organization independent of the city, has also expressed its support, creating a Facebook page just last week with a cover photo encouraging residents to “vote yes” on the bond.
“We have a great public safety department here. Police and fire are fantastic. I think they’re the best police and fire in the whole state,” Bunker said. “So for us to provide for their needs ... what they need as far as wages and work environment, I think is really important.”
See answers to frequently asked questions about the bond on the American Fork website.Carley Porter covers northern Utah County and business for the Daily Herald. She can be reached at cporter@heraldextra.com.