After being wet down and pushed into Station 82 in Lehi on Wednesday, the Lehi Fire Department’s new aerial apparatus is ready to fight fires and aid in rescues. The traditional wet down and push in ceremony usually takes place when a new fire truck is ready for service.
An aerial apparatus is a fire truck with an extendable ladder, according to Captain Bronson Smith. The ladder on the new truck reaches 100 feet and has a bucket on the end of the ladder, which can be used for firefighters to stand inside and to attach a Stokes Basket to carry injured people.
The truck includes a water pump, so it will have hoses on it to fight fires. “We will also have the capabilities to reach taller buildings for both fire and rescue operations,” Smith said. “Lehi has a lot of taller buildings and more are being built.”
The aerial truck, also referred to as a tower, is named Tower 82. According to Chief Jeremy Craft, the new tower will be replacing a 10-year-old aerial apparatus that has become unreliable.
“The safety benefit is in its reliability and ability to serve the community for years to come. We specifically put an aerial apparatus at that station to serve the high-rise buildings,” Craft said. “Without having an aerial apparatus, rescues from high-rise incidents are nearly impossible.” Station 82 is located at 250 W. 2600 North.
The new tower cost just over $1.1 million. It is the only frontline aerial that the department currently has in service. The older one will now be a reserve aerial, used when the frontline needs maintenance.
“Our apparatus get run very hard, so it is necessary to have that reserve to ensure that the city is always covered, even if we have to do maintenance on a frontline apparatus,” Smith said.
Another benefit of the new truck, according to Smith, is its ability to shut down the main motor after idling for five minutes. Usually, fire trucks are kept running during an emergency incident in order to keep the lights and other functions running, without the battery dying. This truck will kick those functions to a generator, which means less wear and tear on the motor and fewer emissions.
Earlier last month on Feb. 12, a wet down ceremony was done for another new apparatus — Engine 81, a fire engine which is housed at Station 81. There are currently three fire stations in Lehi, two of which have engines, rather than towers.