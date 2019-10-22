Utah County residents are invited to weigh-in on a survey that could ultimately determine where east-west connector roads should be placed to bridge the two sides of the county.
Mountainland Association of Governments, or MAG, UDOT and American Fork, Eagle Mountain, Lehi, Lindon, Orem, Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, and Vineyard are partnering to conduct a regional study along the north shore of Utah Lake to develop a future transportation system that supports the values of the regions.
“We’ve just started to take a look at traffic going east-west through Lehi,” said Chad Eccles, senior planner for MAG. “There are lots of demands there.”
There are about 50,000 cars a day using Pioneer Crossing, about the same at cars on Bangerter Highway, Eccles said. That is growing fast.
Pioneer Crossing is almost at its load of cars and more people keep moving to the west part of the county on a daily basis.
Eccles said there are some ideas to put roads along the shoreline, but also off-shore like a bridge across the north end of Utah Lake.
This does not take to place of earlier discussions on what to do with Utah Lake, Eccles said.
They still have bridge ideas that would bisect the lake further south (Provo), Eccles added.
The purpose for the survey is to help MAG and its partners understand what residents value and what opportunities exist in individual communities.
The survey wants to know not only what individuals value in the region, but want to understand the regional transportation opportunities and how to work together to create a successful regional transportation system that supports the values.
Residents can take the survey through Nov. 20. It is online and asks questions about what residents like about their community, what they see the needs in their city are, where they shop, where they see future development and more.
To take the survey visit https://northlakeshore.com.
Gathering information about the east-west options and needs will take about a year, according to MAG.
There will be several other opportunities to provide additional comments throughout the yearlong process.