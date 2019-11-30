Officials released the name of the six-year-old boy who died Friday in an accident while removing snow with his father.
According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, Herman Slaughter died after falling from a skid-steer loader while helping his father with snow removal. Herman was riding on the skid-steer loader with his father and 9-year-old brother when he “fell forward and out of the seating area” and was injured by either the loader bucket or the arms of the loader bucket.
The accident happened near Aspen Grove in Provo Canyon.
The father began CPR but paramedics with the North Fork Fire Department determined the boy had died, Cannon said.
Neither the 9-year-old boy nor the father were physically injured.