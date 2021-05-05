Spanish Fork officials are gearing up for this year’s municipal elections, which will include a mayor’s race and a race for two seats on the Spanish Fork City Council.
Spanish Fork City Councilmembers Mike Mendenhall and Keir Scoubes are both up for re-election this year. Mayor Steve Leifson, whose term ends this year, will not be running for re-election, according to Nick Porter, spokesperson for the city.
During a city council meeting on Tuesday, Spanish Fork Finance Director Kent Clark outlined the election process and provided information about upcoming deadlines.
According to Clark, candidates can file their declaration of candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. on June 1 and ending at 5 p.m. on June 7. Candidates must declare in person at the city recorder’s office, including filling out the correct documentation and answering questions about eligibility for office.
The Spanish Fork mayor and city council races are at-large, meaning candidates don’t have to live in a certain district to run for a certain office. To qualify to run, a candidate must be a registered voter in Spanish Fork and must have lived in the city for at least 12 months from Nov. 2, the date of the general election. Additionally, candidates cannot have a felony conviction.
Clark noted that any declarations of candidacy submitted after the 5 p.m. deadline “will not be accepted.” Also, candidates will be required to sign the form in front of the recorder.
“So it’s important to have this officially done so it’s official for what is used on the ballot,” he said.
A primary election will take place on Aug. 10 only if “there are more than double the possible candidates per seat available,” according to Clark. For example, if two or less candidates file to run for mayor, or four or less candidates file to run for the two city council seats, then there would be no primary election.
Candidates will be required to disclose and report any financial contributions they receive greater than $500, according to Clark.
The Spanish Fork municipal elections will be administered by Utah County, which will be responsible for voter registration, printing, assembling and mailing all ballots, training poll workers and providing drop box services and election security.
The city, meanwhile, will be responsible for handling candidate declarations, campaign finance reporting, election notices, approving ballots for printing and canvassing the final results.
“So the county does quite a bit as far as our election, and they have done better each year,” said Clark. “A couple years ago, we struggled a little bit, the county struggled a little bit. But with practice makes perfect, and the county’s getting better with that.”
Contracting with the county for the primary and general elections will cost the city approximately $93,000, according to Clark, who noted that the fee assessed by the county, which was $1.80 per registered voter in 2019, had increased to $2.25 per registered voter.
Clark also noted that Utah is a vote-by-mail state, meaning every registered voter will get a ballot sent to them in the mail.
“So it’s important for people who have moved into town or moved from one side to another side of town, or just became of age, if you just turned 18, then you’d be able to start voting — so you need to make sure that you’re registered,” he said.
Spanish Fork is not among one of the seven Utah County cities that are using ranked-choice voting during this year's municipal elections.
For more information about Spanish Fork’s municipal elections, visit http://www.spanishfork.org/government/elections.