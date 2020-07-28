Hundreds of Utah families received food donations on Monday through a Utah Farm Bureau initiative launched to help residents and agricultural workers who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Utah Farm Bureau launched the project, Farmers Feeding Utah, on May 8 as “a way to get money to farmers and ranchers for their product and get that product to people that are hungry throughout our state,” according to President Ron Gibson.
Farmers and ranchers from across the state delivered potatoes, cheese, beef, eggs, milk, sweet corn and dried tart cherries to over 800 households in west Salt Lake Valley on Monday, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said at a press conference at the Utah State Fairpark.
“Thousands of families have been blessed because of what’s happening right now,” said Cox, who lives on a farm in Fairview. “And (there are) so many other farmers and ranchers who are in desperate need. This is truly a win-win.”
Farmers also delivered food to a number of Utah-based food pantries, including the Crossroads Urban Center and University Neighborhood Partners.
Over $530,000 food in retail value has already been donated through the Farmers Feeding Utah’s “miracle projects,” including thousands of pounds of lamb delivered to various chapters of the Navajo Nation in May and approximately 100,000 pounds of eggs and dairy products given to food pantries in northern Utah.
“Somebody told me that it’s a little audacious to refer to them as ‘miracle projects,’ ” the lieutenant governor said, “but I think that’s exactly what they are. When you look at the amount of money that’s been raised, the amount of food that has been given, it is nothing short of a miracle.”
Multiple farms in Utah County donated food that was delivered Monday, including Harward Farms in Springville and Payson Fruit Growers, according to Matt Hargreaves, Utah Farm Bureau spokesman.
Ken White, dean of Utah State University’s College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, said low-income families who have lost jobs, as well as farmers and ranchers, are “two groups that have been really impacted by this pandemic,” adding that “many people haven’t realized that this has really kind of been the perfect storm” for agricultural workers.
“Most of our farmers and ranchers have been weathering tariffs for the last two to three years,” said White. “And to be hit with this pandemic, it really puts a lot of them really on the brink of closing. So the idea that donors will come and donate money and that money can go to our farmers to help compensate them for these fine products that they’ve produced and really get those products to people that really need it makes this a really exciting project and very, very unique, in my opinion.”
Tyson Roberts, owner of Roberts Family Farm in Layton, said farmers are familiar with “the thought of uncertainty,” such as not being able to predict with certainty what the weather will look like heading into the growing season.
“But another thing farmers are about is they’re resilient,” the sixth-generation farmer said. “They find ways to solve problems, to get through tough times.”
Utahns Against Hunger, a Salt Lake City-based nonprofit, praised the Farmers Feeding Utah initiative for getting food to families who are most vulnerable and in need during the global health crisis and economic downturn.
“COVID-19 has really heightened the issue of food insecurity in communities across Utah,” Executive Director Gina Cornia said in a press release. “The work that is being done by Farmers Feeding Utah is critical in making sure that families and individuals have the food they need. It is especially important that when you look at the data, the need has always been there for neighborhoods on the west side of Salt Lake, and that need is only growing as this crisis continues.”
A number of Utah Farm Bureau partners have assisted with the Farmers Feeding Utah campaign, including the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Utah State University’s Hunger Solutions Institute and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
To donate to the “West Salt Lake Miracle Project” or other Farmers Feeding Utah initiatives, visit http://farmersfeedingutah.org/.