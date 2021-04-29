Church wrong to oust sex therapist
I read the Provo Daily Herald article: "Mormon sex therapist ousted from faith for critiques" (April 22 issue). This has got to be one of the most unfair rulings in decades by the hierarchy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Ms. Natasha Helfer is a certified sex-therapist, and I doubt that she challenged the faith's policies on sexuality. It is more likely the case that stodgy church elders blushed at the truth. I think it is important to note that the therapist, Ms. Helfer, came from Kansas (my native state) and was initially disciplined by church leaders there before attention was drawn to the First Presidency in Salt Lake. Again, this is the 21st century and even local newscasters are bound to mention the words "pornography," "masturbation" and "premarital sex" in various news reports. In my viewpoint, while I don't condone such activity, I don't believe today's Utah children should academically hide under a 17th century Puritan academic rock.
I really don't believe Ms. Helfer was seeking a "temple recommend," but ejecting her from the church does no good. It just estranges her and gives fodder to tabloids who paint Mormons as perverted polygamists. Wouldn't it be more constructive to have therapists who match other states' professional standards and not live in fear of their jobs being terminated?
This is one instance where the First Presidency needs to butt out of state business and also butt out of people seeking medical counseling (even if it involves mental counseling). It's health. Restore, Ms. Helfer and move on.
--James A. Marples, Provo