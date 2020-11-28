Some folks impressed by Mr. Biden
I noticed in the morning paper that there are some folks who apparently have been impressed with Mr. Biden. It also showed that they were quite picky and choosy about what they were willing to read.
For some reason they did not see that Biden does not like the first or second amendment to the Constitution. He also plans to raise taxes considerably. Actually, he has expressed the fact that he wants government control over all the aspects of our lives.
Those are not my idea of a "moderate Democrat." His professed program is one of government control.
-- Russell Bender, Nephi