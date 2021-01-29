THUMBS UP: To the Lehnhardt family in Springville for seeking workable solutions for those facing the challenges of homelessness. So often we see people who appear to be transient and don't know the best way to help them. The tiny, portable shelters the Lehnhardts have started building are a great idea and hopefully it will aid those seeking to have better lives.
THUMBS DOWN: To those who see bias in everything -- or at least things they don't like or disagree with. Don't bias cancel the messenger.
THUMBS UP: To the fantastic high school basketball games we are seeing in Regions 4, 7 and 8 this year. Each area has its own strengths but there have been a lot of contests that have come right down to the final seconds. We wish these athletes the best of luck as they head into the final month of action.
THUMBS DOWN: To the Keto Flu. Yes, that's right. At the beginning of the year, when dieting dreams run rampant, many residents pick the low-carb Keto diet. Its closest cousin is the Atkin's Diet from 40 years ago. Evidently many people who are drastically changing their eating habits to get their bodies into Ketosis, which is too in depth to discuss, also get flu-like symptoms. Those range from temperatures, chills, fatigue, nausea, constipation or diarrhea, and more. Good news, though -- dietitians are recommending taking magnesium to help adjust. Take it from an office full of Keto dieters interviewed -- the Keto Flu is real.
THUMBS UP: To Thursday's kickoff of the Sundance Film Festival. Sure, it would be nigh to impossible to hold an in-person festival like normal during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we'll miss waiting in line to ride jammed-up shuttle buses to movie venues all over Park City, trudging up and down the sloped incline of Main Street, seeing great (and some not-so-great) movies and keeping our eyes open for celebrities -- but kudos to the festival for carrying on with a mostly virtual experience. It should make for an interesting 10 days.
THUMBS DOWN: Some people don't seem to understand sarcasm very well. It is one of the most underrated forms of effective communication.
THUMBS UP: To The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for donating $300,000 to the Children's Justice Center in Provo. The Justice Center helps children and families when a child has gone through a trauma such as abuse, and helps protect the children and guide parents on how to get good outcomes for the children and their families. Through this donation, the LDS Church not only wants to help but sees the Children's Justice Center as a needful service in the community.
THUMBS DOWN: Over a year after the first COVID-19 case was discovered in the United States, we are still battling the fatal virus, and those who refuse to simply wear a mask or maintain a social distance of 6 feet are to blame. This morning, I received a call from a dear friend. Her mother -- an amazing woman in remission after battling breast cancer not once, but twice -- died from COVID-19. She touched so many lives and had so much left to do on this earth, but people who have never experienced oppression in their lives cried wolf and cost her her life. I don't have the words to express the anger I hold for people who believe a mask and vaccine is any more intrusive than a car registration or driver's license. It's sad that the only time these people attempt critical thinking is when they could save someone's life but chose not to.
THUMBS UP: To the Reddit users who blew up the stock market this week. After figuring out big hedge funds were short selling stocks in companies like GameStop, AMC Entertainment and Bed Bath & Beyond, Reddit users banded together to wage war on the big boys. As more people began to buy stocks, the prices continued to skyrocket and people were tweeting receipts to paid off student loans and more. The sad part about the story was that some trading companies stopped allowing stocks to be bought, citing the volatility of the market. While the volatility is a concern, people should never be blocked from buying stocks if they want to. The irony was to see how major hedge funds and others reacted when the small-time Reddit traders made their move like a closely aligned team of strategic "Call of Duty" players. The tables turned and all of the sudden hedge funds were asking for bailouts and companies shut down trading. When the rich are in trouble, the rules suddenly seem to shift for some reason. While I did not get involved in the stock trading frenzy, I thought this was infuriating. Kudos to those who were able to pay off student loans, car payments or other debt by riding this stock wave.
THUMBS DOWN: With a nod to the late, great Johnny Carson, let's check in with Carnac the Magnificent for this entry. (Holds sealed envelope to forehead to divine the answer.) ... "Answer: 'thirtysomething.' ... Yes, 'thirtysomething.' " ... (Carnac tears the end of the envelope and comically blows into its opening to puff the envelope out and remove a piece of paper.) "Question: What late 1980s ABC drama about a group of angst-ridden Baby Boomers also coincides with the number of executive orders signed by President Joe Biden during his first week in office?" (Rimshot.)
THUMBS UP: To Rufino Rodriguez, a 65-year-old respiratory therapist with Utah Valley Hospital, who unfortunately passed away from COVID-19 last week. Rodriquez sacrificed his life for his community, choosing not to retire in 2020 and instead, despite his age, continuing to work through the pandemic. Rodriguez, who was known for always lending a helping hand to his co-workers when they were busy, is a hero in the truest sense of the word.
THUMBS DOWN: To the Utah House of Representatives. After a resolution supporting Donovan Mitchell over Shaq passed on the House floor, the Jazz star went 3-15 from the floor with 9 points. Yes, he did impact the game in other ways but I fully blame his performance on the Utah House. While the House had nothing to do with Mitchell’s on-court performance, the connection is enough for blame in my eyes. Regardless of Mitchell’s play, the Jazz beat the Knicks after a terrible first half, and handled the Mavericks with ease to continue their 10-game winning streak.
THUMBS UP: To Highland Rep. Brady Brammer for sponsoring a bill this general session that would lower the standard to show prejudice for a person who challenges a conviction or criminal sentence "when a prosecutor knowingly failed to correct false testimony." Additionally, the bill would clarify that the one-year statute of limitations for post-conviction relief does not apply to post-conviction testing of DNA or post-conviction determination of factual innocence. The bill is supported both by defense attorneys and the Utah Attorney General's Office, and would be an excellent step toward criminal justice reform in Utah.