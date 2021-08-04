On Saturday, Aug. 14, the Fairview Museum will honor Robert St. Jacques with a reception at the beginning of his extraordinary display of many model ships. The exhibit will be in the Rotating Artists Gallery. The reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fairview Museum, 55 N. 100 East, Fairview.
Bob graduated from UVU with an Associate’s degree in 1994 (in business management) and from BYU with a B.A. in History Education with a geography minor, and earned a Special Education certificate from Weber State University. He is the father of 7 children and has numerous pets. He is a loyal Boston Red Sox fan and his wife Lori St. Jacques is a devout Yankees Fan.
Bob has been building model ships since he was very young and living in Westport, Massachusetts. He was likely influenced by living next to the sea and the fact that his grandfather had worked building torpedoes in Newport, Rhode Island in WW2. It also helped that Battleship Cove was established in 1965 in Fall River, right next to his hometown.
Mr. St. Jacques remarked, “I have found it both a therapeutic and educational use for this obsession/hobby, as a history teacher, by using models of ships, aircraft, tanks and such I can help students relate to very important events like the attack on Pearl Harbor, the sortie of the battleship Bismarck or even events related to the Battle of the Bulge. I have organized and sponsored a model club at work for students so that they can discover a new hobby, learn patience and new skills and be proud of their accomplishments. I have discovered many fledgling new modelers.
One of the most satisfying things is when I find a discarded/damaged wreck or kit on-line and I am able to restore it to some degree of attractiveness. I think this ties in well with my career in working with teens that have been marginalized by society for various reasons and then discover they have great value.
I can’t picture a time when I won’t be enjoying or building a model of some kind, because then I will have stopped learning.”
For an opportunity to see an excellent display of fine workmanship, don’t miss this exhibit at the Fairview Museum on Saturday, Aug. 14.