Fourth annual Rocky Mountain Cash Days set June 6

MT. PLEASANT — Rocky Mountain Cash Day races are set to be held Saturday, June 6. Test and tune will begin at 9:30 a.m., with races beginning around 11:30 a.m., at the old Mt. Pleasant Airport, located on the south end of town.
Spectators are encouraged to attend, this will be an event you don’t want to miss. Entry fee is required but kids 12 and under get in free.
Spectators are encouraged to come and walk the race pits and look at the cars during test and tune. Once races start, all spectators will be asked to leave the pit area for safety. Bleachers will be available, but spectators can also bring a chair and or canopy if desired.
Concessions will be available on site. Food trucks expected to be there include: Mad Maxx Grill, Nephi; RJ Barbecue, Nephi; Pinned Coffee Company, Salt Lake City, Jurassic Tacos, Nephi and Korean Bowl, Salt Lake City. Note that no alcohol and no pets will be allowed on the property.
There are currently 68 cars registered to race, some of the fastest cars in the region coming in from Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and Nevada.
There will be four race classes: Big tire (cars that run the 1/8 mile in six seconds or less); Small tire, 10-sec class and 11-sec class. The list of contestants, showing who is racing, will not be posted, it is a silent list. Those drivers chosen to be on the list should keep that to themselves, as it is to their advantage. This will be the largest cash day event in Utah, with $13,000 in payouts to winners.
Sponsors include Elite Smoke and Vape, Christensen Ready Mix, Action Auto Utah, Precision Performance and Coating (PPC); The Sign Guys, Premier Performance, Race Pro Tuning (RPT); US Street Rod, RKL Diesel, Red Tide Canopies, Skyline Motorsports (SMS); Intermountain Concrete Solutions (ICS), Pinned Coffee Company, Rocky Mountain Diesel (RMD), MATCO Tools and Barry’s Automotive.
Special appreciation goes to the city of Mt. Pleasant, all the land owners and all locals who help with set up and take down.
Also a shout out to Evan Baillargeon, Colton Christensen and Jon Kaouk, creator of Rocky Mountain Cash Cays for their hard work to make this event possible.
More information
For more information, visit the Rocky Mountain Cash Days Facebook page and send a message from there, or email Jon Kaouk at Jkaouk@hotmail.com.