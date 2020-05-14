BOISE, ID — This spring at Boise State University, 2,785 students were eligible for 3,232 degrees and certificates, with 785 students eligible for honors; 389 cum laude, 311 magna cum laude and 85 summa cum laude.
The following local students earned degrees:
Lexi Russell, Ephraim, graduated with a/an RRT Respiratory Care BS; and Tyson Faumui, Ephraim, graduated with a/an MSW Advanced Standing.
Watch the full commencement ceremony, along with shout-out videos from students and faculty, at boisestate.edu/commencement.
