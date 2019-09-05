Eventing riders set to compete Sept. 13-15 in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT — Skyline Eventing Park will host a three-day annual Fall Horse Trial Event Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 15, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., each day, at the Cleone Peterson Eccles Equestrian Center and ConToy Arena, 995 West 1000 South, Mt. Pleasant.
Everyone is encouraged to watch the competition. Parking and admission is free. Concessions available to purchase on-site from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Everyone may also attend the competitor’s party/dinner on Sunday with tickets available for purchase at the door.
Friday kicks off the competition with dressage. Saturday is comprised of the fast, thrilling phase of cross country, and the event concludes with stadium show jumping on Sunday.
As Utah’s premier facility and the fastest growing eventing venue in the Mountain West, Skyline Eventing Park’s Fall Horse Trial allows equestrians from across the region to test accuracy, endurance, and technical abilities in the beautiful backdrop of Mt. Pleasant.
The event features three phases, all held on different days, dressage, cross country and stadium show jumping. Now in its fourth year, the event at Skyline brings over 150 riders to the Cleone Peterson Eccles Equestrian Center and ConToy Arena, with riders traveling from as far away as California and Washington. As a United States Eventing Association recognized event, officials from across the country also attend to officiate the horse trials.