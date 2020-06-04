SANDY — Utah Farm Bureau Federation recently launched the ‘Farmers Feeding Utah’ campaign, FarmersFeedingUtah.org, to help sustain farmers and ranchers impacted by Covid-19, while providing food and donations to Utah families in need.
The campaign was launched in partnership with Utah State University’s ‘Hunger Solutions Institute’, other hunger relief organizations and the Utah Department of Agriculture & Food (UDAF).
Most recently, the first “Miracle Project” got underway when Bill and Lori Robinson, Fairview, help load 300 of their ewes into semi-trucks belonging to Drew Jorgensen, Skyline Sheep Company, to be transported to Montezuma Creek, UT; a part of the Navajo Nation in the Four Corners area.
Jorgensen has already delivered about 20,000 pounds of frozen lamb to the reservation. The effort was coordinated with the help of Rebecca Bennally, a Navajo Nation community member and former San Juan County Commissioner.
Bennally said, “We will be working to get the meat to needy families, prioritizing veterans, single parents, Tribal elders and those with disabilities. Another 250 head of sheep will be delivered to other Navajo communities next week. As a bonus, 10,000 pounds of flour has been donated to the cause from San Juan County wheat farmers.
The campaign includes a crowd-funding component, where interested individuals, organizations, and private companies can donate funds via the campaign website: FarmersFeedingUtah.org.
The program will help meet two important goals. The first is that it will help farmers and ranchers stay in business at a time when many have seen markets for products either disappear or reduce dramatically.
The second goal is that it will reduce disruptions in the supply chain locally and get food to families that really need it.
One hundred percent of donations will go to purchasing, processing and distributing locally-sourced food from Utah’s farmers and ranchers to families in need.
“With record-breaking numbers of families needing help during this unprecedented time, connecting them with our state’s agriculture families and the local food they produce just makes sense,” said Logan Wilde, UDAF Commissioner. “We think this is a great way to keep our valuable industry going and reduce the gaps in our food supply chain.”
The Utah Farm Bureau will work with its farmers and ranchers to determine surplus food capacity, and local food processors to reduce bottlenecks in production. From there, the Farm Bureau will work with its food distribution partners to identify food needs and the best ways to meet those.
Those wanting to contribute can do so by visiting FarmersFeedingUtah.org, where they can find a variety of ways to donate.
For more information, visit FarmersFeedingUtah.org or contact Matt Hargreaves at 801-455-4320 or matt.hargreaves@fbfs.com.