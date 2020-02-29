Spanish Fork Community Network cable television subscribers will see their rates increase this spring, with the Basic cable package seeing more than an 11 percent increase.
The Spanish Fork City Council approved the increase in rates during its Feb. 4 meeting after council members were informed that SFCN prices needed to go up because its costs for the channels its offers are being increased.
SFCN Director John Bowcut said most channels have gone up about 6 percent. Cable television is losing viewers, so channels are making up for the loss in revenue by increasing the financial burden on the viewers that remain.
Most of the increase in the Basic cable package is due to a price jump in local channels such as channels 2, 4, 5 and 13, Bowcut said. The rates for these channels have gone up 11.59 percent.
These are the same channels residents could get for free if they have an antenna on their home.
Bowcut said whenever SFCN experiences a price increase, it raises its cable television rate by exactly the same amount – to the penny. “I don’t know of any other cable company in the United States that does that,” he said.
Thusly, the cost for the SFCN Basic package price is going from $24.94 per month to $27.83, an 11.59 percent increase.
The Expanded Basic package will see the next-largest price increase, rising from $87.55 per month to $93.65, a 6.97 percent increase.
The increased cable rates will go into effect on March 21, but customers won’t see a different in their price until their May 1 bill.
Bowcut told the council that just as the number of cable television customers is going down nationally, SFCN is seeing a decrease in its customer numbers.
“It continues to go down … and we will see that just continue, quite honestly, because the price is getting obscene, and because of that, people look for other ways, plus there are a lot of other options,” Bowcut said.
The good news for Spanish Fork is that SFCN is seeing great success in its project to expand its fiber to the home network throughout the city, Bowcut said.
The project has stayed in budget, rates have not been increased, no bonds have been issued to pay for the project, and SFCN still installs it absolutely free, he said.
“It is just a massive success and a wonderful asset for Spanish Fork,” Bowcut said.