Spanish Fork emergency responders have reported the following activities as occurring between March 2 and 8:
Fire Department
March 7
Fire crews were dispatched to a brush fire in an open field, Upon arrival, the fire had burned between 3 and 5 acres. The fire was extinguished and turned over to the county for mop up.
Police Department
Warrants
The following were arrested on warrants:
23-year-old Ricardo Coronel of Springville: warrants were for driving on suspension and possession of a controlled substance.
19-year-old Ramses Bolanos of Orem: warrants were for driving on suspension.
56-year-old Cornell Olson of Spanish Fork: warrant was for electronic communication harassment.
62-year-old Deborah Haycock of Spanish Fork: warrant was for criminal trespass.
25-year-old Malachi Feldt of Spanish Fork: warrant was for criminal mischief.
Total calls
Total calls from March 2 through 8: Ambulance — 42 calls, 17 patients transported. Fire/Rescue — 12 calls. Police – 456 calls, 30 arrests, 40 offenses.