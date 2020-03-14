Spanish Fork Police Badge
MJ Morgan

Spanish Fork emergency responders have reported the following activities as occurring between March 2 and 8:

Fire Department

March 7

Fire crews were dispatched to a brush fire in an open field, Upon arrival, the fire had burned between 3 and 5 acres. The fire was extinguished and turned over to the county for mop up.

Police Department

Warrants

The following were arrested on warrants:

23-year-old Ricardo Coronel of Springville: warrants were for driving on suspension and possession of a controlled substance.

19-year-old Ramses Bolanos of Orem: warrants were for driving on suspension.

56-year-old Cornell Olson of Spanish Fork: warrant was for electronic communication harassment.

62-year-old Deborah Haycock of Spanish Fork: warrant was for criminal trespass.

25-year-old Malachi Feldt of Spanish Fork: warrant was for criminal mischief.

Total calls

Total calls from March 2 through 8: Ambulance — 42 calls, 17 patients transported. Fire/Rescue — 12 calls. Police – 456 calls, 30 arrests, 40 offenses.