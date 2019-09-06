Good things come to those who wait ... and wait ... and wait.
BYU men's basketball coach Mark Pope announced the program's 2019-20 non-conference schedule Friday. Usually, the non-conference schedule is announced in July or August, but the Cougars were scrambling a bit trying to make sure the loss of Yoeli Childs for nine games -- he was suspended by the NCAA for not following protocol when returning from declaring for the NBA Draft -- didn't hurt so much. It appears his return will coincide with the BYU-Utah game in Salt Lake City on Dec. 4.
The non-conference schedule features games against three 2019 NCAA Tournament teams, seven home regular season contests, three games at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii, road games at Houston and Boise State and two games at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake.
The 2019-20 season opens at home on Nov. 5 against Cal State Fullerton. The Cougars play two more home games against San Diego State (Nov. 9) and Southern Utah (Nov. 13) before playing at Houston (Nov. 16) and at Boise State (Nov. 20).
On Nov. 25 BYU opens the Maui Invitational against UCLA. The second round game will be against Kansas or Chaminade and in the third round the Cougars will play Georgia, Dayton, Michigan State or Virginia Tech. BYU - which finished as runner-up in 1992 - will be making its fourth appearance in the Maui Invitational.
The Cougars close out the month of November with Montana Tech at home on the 30th. BYU plays three of its first four December games in Salt Lake, beginning with rival Utah in the Huntsman Center on Dec. 4. BYU then plays UNLV (Dec. 7) at Vivint Smart Home Arena, hosts Nevada (Dec. 10) and then goes back to Vivint to face Utah State (Dec. 14) in the Beehive Classic.
The non-conference schedule wraps up with home games against Weber State (Dec. 21) and Oral Roberts (Dec. 28).
Houston, Utah State and Nevada earned bids in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Depending on matchups at the Maui Invitational, the Cougars will potentially play one or two more games against 2019 NCAA Tournament qualifiers.
West Coast Conference play begins at home with Loyola Marymount on Jan. 4, 2020. The WCC schedule was announced Aug. 13.
BYU will host a Midnight Madness event on Oct. 23-24 and play an exhibition against UT Tyler on Nov. 1. Game times and broadcast plans for the 2019-20 season will be announced at a later date.