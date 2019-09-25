If you are going to play football for BYU, you might not want to get too fixated on being at one position.
A lot of Cougar players have taken the field in multiple roles, some switching from inside to outside, others switching position groups on the same side of the ball and still others bouncing from offense to defense or vice versa.
Consider some of the prominent examples from the 2019 season:
- Senior Dayan Ghanwoloku is back at cornerback after playing safety last year.
- Junior Kavika Fonua is the team’s leading tackler at linebacker after being a running back.
- Senior JJ Nwigwe is at defensive end after playing offensive line and tight end
One of the coaches who plays a big role in the shifting personnel is associated head coach Ed Lamb.
“There is a position coach that generally has a need, that doesn’t have the depth we need,” Lamb said after practice on Tuesday. “I’m involved because I’m evaluating every guy on the roster as the special teams coordinator. There will be times where I see a guy have some ability and I’ll be pushing to get the guy on the travel squad, seeing if he can play a bigger role on offense or defense. Coach (Kalani Sitake) has a long history of moving guys around. Once the decision is made, the criteria is whether they will be higher on the depth chart at one position than another.”
He said that when players understand that possibility, they usually are interested in making the change.
“It’s up to the player at that point and the answer is usually, ‘I’m in,’” Lamb said.
Lamb is also the linebackers coach, which is a spot where a lot of guys are getting opportunities to see of they can excel in that position.
Most recently former running back Tyler Allgeier, defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi and safety Austin Kafentzis have all gotten reps at linebacker.
“I loved the way Tyler was play in the last game and make a contribution on three days of practice,” Lamb said. “He only got Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to represent out on the practice field. He did a terrific job. Devin is going to play some linebacker for us. I thought they both could’ve gotten more playing time and I was disappointed in myself for having a better rotation. We also felt Austin could have more of an impact at linebacker than he would at safety. We feel like it is a good position and maybe his ceiling is higher.”
Lamb explained that a lot of players had high school experience going both ways, so there is some familiarity to draw on when they move around.
Another position that might be looking at changes for the Cougars is at running back, with the injury to Ty’Son Williams now changing the depth chart there.
“I think we have a lot of good players there,” Sitake said Monday. “It is up to Lopini Katoa, Emmanuel Esukpa, Sione Finau and others that are playing that position. We’ll see how it goes. We feel like there’s a good group of players to begin with. If you’re talking about Tyler Allgeier, we’ll see what he looks like this week, but he’s capable of going both offense and defense. We’ll just have to see what his role will be on each side and which one is more important to this team in having success.”
Lamb said the team is looking to keep Allgeier on defense for now — but that could always change.
Sometimes it is hard for players to change positions. Cougar safety Beau Tanner was originally a wide receiver and at times looked to be ready to leave the program since he wasn’t getting the opportunities he was looking for.
Last week against Washington, however, Tanner got some opportunities in the BYU secondary.
“I think he is pretty inspiring,” Cougar senior safety Austin Lee said Monday. “Obviously things haven’t ended up the way he thought things would end up but he has made the most of his opportunities. He’s got great speed, great strength and he’s a great asset as far as his knowledge and his athletic ability. We’re excited to have him on the defense because the guy has stepped up for us.”