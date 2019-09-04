Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU’s 2019 opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups.
1. No. 13 Utah (1-0 overall, 0-0 Pac 12 South)
Results: Zack Moss ran for 188 yards and a touchdown and the Utes scored twice on interception returns to beat BYU 30-12, Utah’s ninth straight victory against the Cougars.
Game On: Saturday vs. Northern Illinois (1-0), 11 a.m. MT (Pac-12 Networks)
What’s Up? Northern Illinois opened with a 24-10 victory against rival Illinois State. … Utah is 19-2 in home openers since 1998 when Rice-Eccles Stadium opened.
2. No. 14 Washington (1-0 overall, 0-0 Pac 12 North)
Plays BYU: Sept. 21 in Provo
Results: Jacob Eason threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns in his first start for Washington, which pointed Eastern Washington 47-14.
Game On: Saturday vs. Cal (1-0), 8:30 p.m. MT (FS1)
What’s Up? Christopher Brown Jr. rushed for a career-high 197 yards and a touchdown as Cal topped UC Davis 27-13. … Washington and Cal are the only two teams that have played in what is now the Pac-12 Conference in every season since the league was founded in 1916.
3. No. 24 Boise State (1-0 overall, 0-0 MWC Mountain)
Plays BYU: Oct. 19 in Provo
Results: In a game that was moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee due to weather, Boise State rallied from an 18-point deficit to knock off Florida State 36-31. True freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier threw for 327 yards and three TD’s.
Game On: Friday vs. Marshall (1-0), 7 p.m. MT (ESPN2)
What’s Up? Marshall opened the season with a 56-17 demolition of VMI. … Boise State has won 17 consecutive home openers, the last loss coming to Washington State (41-20) in 2001.
4. Utah State (0-1 overall, 0-0 MWC Mountain)
Plays BYU: Nov. 2 in Logan
Results: Jordan Love threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns and Jaylen Warren ran for 141 yards and a score for Utah State, but Wake Forest got a 70-yard pass in the game’s final minute to set up the go-ahead score in a 38-35 victory.
Game On: Saturday vs. Stony Brook (1-0), 5:30 p.m. MT (Facebook)
What’s Up? With 24 tackles – 3.5 for loss – and two forced fumbles, Utah State’s David Woodward was selected as the Chuck Bednarik National Player of the Week. … Stony Brook began the season with a 35-10 win against Bryant.
5. USC (1-0 overall, 0-0 Pac 12 South)
Plays BYU: Sept. 14 in Provo
Results: Vave Malepeai rushed for a career-high 134 yards and Velus Jones Jr. returned a kickoff 101 yards for a score as USC held off Fresno State 31-23. The Trojans lost starting quarterback J.T. Daniels to a torn ACL and he is expected to miss the entire season.
Game On: Saturday vs. No. 23 Stanford (1-0), 8:30 p.m. MT (ESPN)
What’s Up? Stanford held on to beat Northwest 17-7 in Week 1. … Stanford is USC’s oldest rival, dating back to 1905. … USC plays the Pac-12’s first conference game for the ninth straight year.
6. Tennessee (0-1 overall, 0-0 SEC East)
Results: Georgia State, which went 2-10 in 2018, broke Tennessee’s 22-game home opener winning streak with a shocking 38-30 victory in Knoxville.
Game On: Saturday vs. BYU, 5 p.m. MT (ESPN)
What’s Up: Tennessee and BYU have 1,413 college football victories between them but have never faced each other on the field. … Nine true freshmen made their career debuts last week against Georgia State.
7. Toledo (0-1 overall, 0-0 MAC West)
Plays BYU: Sept. 28 in Toledo
Results: Toledo led twice against Kentucky (7-0 and 14-7) but couldn’t hold on, losing in Lexington, 38-24.
Game On: Bye
What’s Up? Michael Guadagni and Carter Bradley combined to complete 11 of 25 for 166 yards and in interception against Kentucky. … Toledo gets back to the field on Sept. 14 with a home game against Murray State.
8. San Diego State (1-0 overall, 0-0 MWC West)
Plays BYU: Nov. 30 in San Diego
Results: San Diego State managed just two field goals but held Weber State to 154 total yards and five first downs in a 6-0 shutout victory.
Game On: Saturday at UCLA (0-1), 2:15 p.m. MT (Pac-12 Networks)
What’s Up? Saturday’s shutout was the first for San Diego State since 2016, a 55-0 win against Hawaii. … UCLA lost at Cincinnati 24-14 to open the season.
9. South Florida (0-1 overall, 0-0 AAC East)
Plays BYU: Oct. 12 in Tampa
Results: Jonathan Taylor ran for 135 yards and a career-best four touchdowns to lead No. 19 Wisconsin to a 49-0 shutout of South Florida. The Bulls managed just 157 yards of total offense and turned the ball over three times.
Game On: Sept. 7 at Georgia Tech (0-1, 0-1 ACC Coastal), 1 p.m. MT (ACC Network)
What’s Up? Top-ranked Clemson routed Georgia Tech 52-14 to open ACC play on Saturday. … South Florida won the only other matchup with Georgia Tech, claiming a 49-38 victory last season.
10. UMass (0-1 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 23 in Amherst
Results: UMass led Rutgers 21-7 after the first quarter but the Scarlet Knights reeled off 41 unanswered points in a 48-21 victory. Isaiah Pacheco rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns to lead Rutgers.
Game On: Saturday vs. Southern Illinois (0-1), 2:30 p.m. MT (FloSports TV)
What’s Up? This is the first meeting between UMass and Southern Illinois since the 2007 FCS playoffs, a game won by SIU 34-27. … Southern Illinois lost at No. 17 Southeast Missouri State 44-26 to open the season.
11. Liberty (0-1 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 9 in Provo
Results: With Liberty coach Hugh Freeze coaching from a hospital bed in the press box, the Flames were held to minus-4 yards rushing in a 24-0 loss to No. 22 Syracuse.
Game On: Saturday at Louisiana (0-1), 6:30 p.m. MT (ESPN+)
What’s Up? Louisiana dropped a 38-28 decision to Mississippi State to open the season. … Liberty managed only 234 yards of total offense against Syracuse and was just 3 of 16 on third down conversions.
12. Idaho State (0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Sky)
Plays BYU: Nov. 16 in Provo
Results: Bye
Game On: Sept. 5 vs. Western Colorado (0-0), 6:35 p.m. MT
What’s Up? Last year Idaho State defeated Western Colorado 45-10. … Idaho State is 21-7-1 all-time against Western Colorado and has won eight of the past nine meetings.