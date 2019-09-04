BYU football vs. Utah 12
Brigham Young University wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) tries to juke out University of Utah linebacker Francis Bernard (13) during a game between the BYU Cougars and the University of Utah Utes held Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU’s 2019 opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups.

1. No. 13 Utah (1-0 overall, 0-0 Pac 12 South)

Results: Zack Moss ran for 188 yards and a touchdown and the Utes scored twice on interception returns to beat BYU 30-12, Utah’s ninth straight victory against the Cougars.

Game On: Saturday vs. Northern Illinois (1-0), 11 a.m. MT (Pac-12 Networks)

What’s Up? Northern Illinois opened with a 24-10 victory against rival Illinois State. … Utah is 19-2 in home openers since 1998 when Rice-Eccles Stadium opened.

2. No. 14 Washington (1-0 overall, 0-0 Pac 12 North)

Plays BYU: Sept. 21 in Provo

Results: Jacob Eason threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns in his first start for Washington, which pointed Eastern Washington 47-14.

Game On: Saturday vs. Cal (1-0), 8:30 p.m. MT (FS1)

What’s Up? Christopher Brown Jr. rushed for a career-high 197 yards and a touchdown as Cal topped UC Davis 27-13. … Washington and Cal are the only two teams that have played in what is now the Pac-12 Conference in every season since the league was founded in 1916.

3. No. 24 Boise State (1-0 overall, 0-0 MWC Mountain)

Plays BYU: Oct. 19 in Provo

Results: In a game that was moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee due to weather, Boise State rallied from an 18-point deficit to knock off Florida State 36-31. True freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier threw for 327 yards and three TD’s.

Game On: Friday vs. Marshall (1-0), 7 p.m. MT (ESPN2)

What’s Up? Marshall opened the season with a 56-17 demolition of VMI. … Boise State has won 17 consecutive home openers, the last loss coming to Washington State (41-20) in 2001.

4. Utah State (0-1 overall, 0-0 MWC Mountain)

Plays BYU: Nov. 2 in Logan

Results: Jordan Love threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns and Jaylen Warren ran for 141 yards and a score for Utah State, but Wake Forest got a 70-yard pass in the game’s final minute to set up the go-ahead score in a 38-35 victory.

Game On: Saturday vs. Stony Brook (1-0), 5:30 p.m. MT (Facebook)

What’s Up? With 24 tackles – 3.5 for loss – and two forced fumbles, Utah State’s David Woodward was selected as the Chuck Bednarik National Player of the Week. … Stony Brook began the season with a 35-10 win against Bryant.

5. USC (1-0 overall, 0-0 Pac 12 South)

Plays BYU: Sept. 14 in Provo

Results: Vave Malepeai rushed for a career-high 134 yards and Velus Jones Jr. returned a kickoff 101 yards for a score as USC held off Fresno State 31-23. The Trojans lost starting quarterback J.T. Daniels to a torn ACL and he is expected to miss the entire season.

Game On: Saturday vs. No. 23 Stanford (1-0), 8:30 p.m. MT (ESPN)

What’s Up? Stanford held on to beat Northwest 17-7 in Week 1. … Stanford is USC’s oldest rival, dating back to 1905. … USC plays the Pac-12’s first conference game for the ninth straight year.

6. Tennessee (0-1 overall, 0-0 SEC East)

Results: Georgia State, which went 2-10 in 2018, broke Tennessee’s 22-game home opener winning streak with a shocking 38-30 victory in Knoxville.

Game On: Saturday vs. BYU, 5 p.m. MT (ESPN)

What’s Up: Tennessee and BYU have 1,413 college football victories between them but have never faced each other on the field. … Nine true freshmen made their career debuts last week against Georgia State.

7. Toledo (0-1 overall, 0-0 MAC West)

Plays BYU: Sept. 28 in Toledo

Results: Toledo led twice against Kentucky (7-0 and 14-7) but couldn’t hold on, losing in Lexington, 38-24.

Game On: Bye

What’s Up? Michael Guadagni and Carter Bradley combined to complete 11 of 25 for 166 yards and in interception against Kentucky. … Toledo gets back to the field on Sept. 14 with a home game against Murray State.

8. San Diego State (1-0 overall, 0-0 MWC West)

Plays BYU: Nov. 30 in San Diego

Results: San Diego State managed just two field goals but held Weber State to 154 total yards and five first downs in a 6-0 shutout victory.

Game On: Saturday at UCLA (0-1), 2:15 p.m. MT (Pac-12 Networks)

What’s Up? Saturday’s shutout was the first for San Diego State since 2016, a 55-0 win against Hawaii. … UCLA lost at Cincinnati 24-14 to open the season.

9. South Florida (0-1 overall, 0-0 AAC East)

Plays BYU: Oct. 12 in Tampa

Results: Jonathan Taylor ran for 135 yards and a career-best four touchdowns to lead No. 19 Wisconsin to a 49-0 shutout of South Florida. The Bulls managed just 157 yards of total offense and turned the ball over three times.

Game On: Sept. 7 at Georgia Tech (0-1, 0-1 ACC Coastal), 1 p.m. MT (ACC Network)

What’s Up? Top-ranked Clemson routed Georgia Tech 52-14 to open ACC play on Saturday. … South Florida won the only other matchup with Georgia Tech, claiming a 49-38 victory last season.

10. UMass (0-1 overall)

Plays BYU: Nov. 23 in Amherst

Results: UMass led Rutgers 21-7 after the first quarter but the Scarlet Knights reeled off 41 unanswered points in a 48-21 victory. Isaiah Pacheco rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns to lead Rutgers.

Game On: Saturday vs. Southern Illinois (0-1), 2:30 p.m. MT (FloSports TV)

What’s Up? This is the first meeting between UMass and Southern Illinois since the 2007 FCS playoffs, a game won by SIU 34-27. … Southern Illinois lost at No. 17 Southeast Missouri State 44-26 to open the season.

11. Liberty (0-1 overall)

Plays BYU: Nov. 9 in Provo

Results: With Liberty coach Hugh Freeze coaching from a hospital bed in the press box, the Flames were held to minus-4 yards rushing in a 24-0 loss to No. 22 Syracuse.

Game On: Saturday at Louisiana (0-1), 6:30 p.m. MT (ESPN+)

What’s Up? Louisiana dropped a 38-28 decision to Mississippi State to open the season. … Liberty managed only 234 yards of total offense against Syracuse and was just 3 of 16 on third down conversions.

12. Idaho State (0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Sky)

Plays BYU: Nov. 16 in Provo

Results: Bye

Game On: Sept. 5 vs. Western Colorado (0-0), 6:35 p.m. MT

What’s Up? Last year Idaho State defeated Western Colorado 45-10. … Idaho State is 21-7-1 all-time against Western Colorado and has won eight of the past nine meetings.

