After a promising defensive start when it forced a 3-and-out, things appeared to have turned into a complete disaster for the BYU football team against Hawaii in Tuesday's SoFi Hawaii Bowl:
- The Cougar offense gained only a half yard on its first possession and had to punt.
- The Rainbow Warriors easily marched down the field for a touchdown.
- BYU sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson threw a pass slightly behind senior wide receiver Aleva Hifo, who had it slip through his hands and result in a Hawaii interception.
- Two plays later the Rainbow Warriors scored another touchdown to go up 14-0.
- Even though the Cougars answered with a TD, Hawaii's high-powered passing game continued to effortlessly slice up the BYU defense and scored again.
Early in the second quarter, the Cougars trailed 21-7 and the home team appeared to have all the momentum -- but there was still a lot of football to be played.
BYU never stopped battling, clawing its way back into the game with determined performances on offense, defense and special teams until the Cougars actually moved in front with a Jake Oldroyd 20-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
But that proved to be not enough as missed opportunities by BYU gave the Rainbow Warriors a chance to rally and Hawaii took advantage, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 1:17 left in the game to secure the 38-34 win.
BYU had enough time to march back down the field but Wilson tried to force a pass into junior tight end Matt Bushman and had it picked off to end the game.
It was a bizarre contest that saw Hawaii dominate the first half, posting 31 points on the scoreboard and gaining more than 300 yards through the air.
But everything switched in the second half as the BYU defense suddenly started playing much more effectively and remarkably kept the Rainbow Warriors scoreless until the final minutes (although that required Hawaii to miss a field goal).
The Cougar offense had moments of brilliance but also moments that had to be disappointingly and infuriatingly familiar for BYU fans.
The Cougars got first-half touchdowns from sophomore running back Lopini Katoa (a 1-yard run), Wilson (a 1-yard run) and senior wide receiver Micah Simon (an 11-yard run) as well as a field goal from sophomore kicker Jake Oldroyd to only trail by seven points at the break.
BYU then came out in the second half and, thanks to a career-long 52-yard punt return by Hifo that gave the Cougars the ball inside the Hawaii 10-yard line, tied the game on a 2-yard TD run by Wilson.
With the BYU defense elevating its play and the Cougar offense moving the ball, the closeness of the game at the end came down to a couple of haunting failures to finish in the red zone.
On the first, Wilson scrambled toward the goal line from five yards out and launched into the air.
He extended the ball, attempting to break the plane, while he was hit by a pair of Rainbow Warrior defenders. The ball popped free and Hawaii recovered in the end zone.
The officials ruled on the field that the play was a fumble and although some of the replays appeared to indicate Wilson might have gotten across the line before losing the ball, there inexplicably was no camera on the goal line itself so the reviews were inconclusive and the play stood as called.
BYU again stopped Hawaii and moved inside the Rainbow Warrior 10-yard line with some big runs by sophomore running back Tyler Allgeier. The Cougars got stuffed on two straight runs and were forced to settle for a 20-yard field goal from Oldroyd.
Oldroyd had another chance to extend the lead but his 41-yard attempt appeared to go over the top of the post and was ruled no good.
Still, even with those miscues, BYU had the ball facing a third-and-2 with just over two minutes left in the game and Hawaii out of timeouts. A conversion would have given the Cougars the win, since the Rainbow Warriors couldn't stop the clock.
Instead of relying on the offensive line (which had made some good plays but also had gotten pushed back in key moments in the red zone), BYU elected to try a bubble screen pass to Simon that appeared doomed from the start.
Whether Simon could've turned it into a first-down proved to be irrelevant since Wilson threw the ball at his feet. The incomplete pass forced the Cougars to punt and give the ball back to Hawaii.
Hawaii needed just four plays to get in the end zone as Rainbow Warrior junior quarterback Cole McDonald hit freshman wide receiver Nick Mardner for a 38-yard gain and then hooked up again for a 24-yard touchdown.
In some ways it was a fitting -- if frustrating -- conclusion to a BYU season that had eight games decided by 10 points or fewer (four wins, four losses).