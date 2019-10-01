It's been a tough year for BYU sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson.
After shoulder surgery in the offseason limited his preparation time for the 2019 season, Wilson hurt his right hand near the end of Saturday's 28-21 loss at Toledo.
BYU confirmed that Wilson had a surgical procedure on that hand Tuesday afternoon but stated that it is not thought to be a season-ending injury.
Reports suggest that Wilson will be out for 6-to-8 weeks although that timeframe has not been issued by BYU.
The Cougar football program has a policy of not giving details of player injuries unless the injury is season-ending.
The news means that the BYU offense will now be in the hands of freshman quarterback Jaren Hall for the foreseeable future, with sophomore Joe Critchlow and freshman Baylor Romney as likely backups.
Wilson -- along with the rest of the team -- struggled with consistency in the first five games of the 2019 season.
Other than a few designed plays for Hall, Wilson took every snap in overtime wins over Tennessee and USC and in losses to Utah and Washington.
He played most of the game against the Rockets before getting hurt trying to make a tackle after throwing an interception and Hall had to take over on the final drive of the game.
Wilson's numbers have been OK but not at the level he would like to have them at. He was 108-of-175 passing (61.7%) for 1,312 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. He also officially has 35 rushing attempts for a total of 34 yards and a touchdown, although those numbers are diminished due to his being sacked 12 times.
In limited work, Hall has completed four of his seven pass attempts for 58 yards, while also rushing six times for two total yards. He was the main quarterback for BYU during spring, so he did get extensive preparation to take the helm as needed.
The Cougars have already suffered season-ending injuries to senior running back Ty'Son Williams, senior linebacker Zayne Anderson and freshman tight end Hank Tuipolutu.
BYU had a bye week this week before heading east again for a game at South Florida on Oct. 12 (1:30 p.m. MT, CBS Sports Network).