Volleyball is a sport that often takes your breath away as you watch the supreme skill and athleticism on display during a match.
BYU opposite hitter Gabi Garcia Fernandez and his lethal jump serve often leave fans and opponents breathless.
Garcia Fernandez earned the top men’s college volleyball award on Thursday, winning the American Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Year.
“The award is something I’m still processing,” Garcia Fernandez said. “I’m extremely proud and everything. Yesterday I was with Davide (Gardini) and Filipe (de Brito Ferreira) and this is special for me because of my teammates. My heart is very full right now. I’ve been receiving so much love today from a lot of people. It’s a grateful day in my life.”
The junior from San Juan, Puerto Rico set the school record for aces in a season with 56 in 2020 even though the final six matches of the regular season and the post-season were cancelled.
“There’s no secret formula,” Fernandez said earlier this season. “You just have to calm yourself and know that every teammate on the court trusts you to do the right thing. If you believe in yourself, you can do the job. You do it (serve) over and over in the preseason. This is no different than the preseason. You just go out there, do your job and everybody has your back.”
Along with being crowned national Player of the Year and a first-team All-American by the AVCA this year, Garcia Fernandez was also named the 2020 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Player of the Year and received his third-consecutive All-MPSF First Team selection.
In the midst of an incredible junior campaign that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Garcia Fernandez averaged 5.46 points per set and .918 aces per set to lead the NCAA in both categories. The versatile star also ranked 11th in kills per set (4.00), 19th in blocks per set (1.00), 23rd in attacks per set (7.98) and 25th in hitting percentage (.343).
Garcia Fernandez totaled eight aces in a sweep over Mount Olive to tie for the second-most aces by a BYU player in a single match. He matched that performance once again before play stopped, serving eight aces in a sweep over then-No. 1 Hawai'i. Having now accumulated 139 aces over three seasons, the junior is now only 44 away from becoming BYU's all-time career leader in aces.
Leading the team in kills (244) and posting the second-most blocks (61), Garcia Fernandez was instrumental in leading BYU to a 17-1 record and a No. 1 national ranking. Despite BYU boasting the toughest schedule in the NCAA with a .678 cumulative opponent winning percentage, Garcia Fernandez still put up impressive numbers while leading the Cougars to a 12-1 record over ranked opponents.
Garcia Fernandez will likely be fielding professional volleyball offers this summer, but he said he has committed to coming back to Provo for his senior year.
“I’ve had a lot of questions about that,” Garcia Fernandez said. “I am coming back for my senior year to No. 1, finish school, which was my first priority coming into BYU and to win the national championship.”
Garcia Fernandez said he has changed his major to Latin American studies and plans to graduate next May.
Carlos Moreno was the first Cougar to collect the AVCA Player of the Year award in 2004 while Taylor Sander had been the most recent BYU player to receive the accolade in 2014.
Also on Thursday, Garcia Fernandez was given three separate awards by OffTheBlock: The Bryan Ivie National Opposite of the Year, the National Server of the Year and the Dain Blanton Diversity Award.