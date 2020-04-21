On Thursday, The American Volleyball Coaches Association will award a player of the year for the coronavirus-shortened 2020 men’s season.
There appears to be two front runners for the award: BYU junior opposite Gabi Garcia Fernandez and Hawaii senior opposite Rado Parapunov.
Both are amazingly talented athletes who posted tremendous statistics in 2020.
But only one can win the award.
Here’s a comparison of some key numbers.
Gabi Garcia Fernandez, 6-7 Jr. opposite hitter from San Juan, Puerto Rico
Sets played: 61
Points per set: 5.45 (No. 1 in NCAA)
Kills per set: 4.00
Hitting percentage: .343
Aces: 56 (No. 1 in NCAA)
Aces per set: .92 (No. 2 in NCAA)
Digs per set: 1.52
Blocks per set: 1.00
Rado Parapunov, 6-9 Sr. opposite hitter from Sofia, Bulgaria
Sets played: 45
Points per set: 5.28 (3rd in NCAA)
Kills per set: 4.47 (2nd in NCAA)
Hitting Percentage: .377
Aces: 16
Aces per set:.36
Digs per set: 1.44
Blocks per set: .84
Obviously, the numbers are very, very close. Parapunov had more kills and a higher hitting percentage, but Fernandez has the edge in serving, passing, blocking and overall points.
BYU (17-1) and Hawaii (15-1) split two matches in Honolulu on March 5 and 6. The Cougars won 3-0 the first night and the Rainbow Warriors rallied for a 3-2 victory the second.
Fernandez was spectacular in the BYU sweep with 13 kills, eight aces, eight digs and four block assists while hitting a aizzling .688 with only two errors. Parapunov struggled and had 10 kills while hitting just .190 (six errors). He had one aces, one dig and one block assist.
The second night, both players were terrific. Parapunov finished with 30 kills while hitting .444 with two aces, 10 digs and five block assists. Fernandez was no slouch, totaling 21 kills while hitting .405 with three aces, eight digs and four block assists.
It should also be noted that BYU played a much more difficult schedule. The Cougars had 12 wins against teams ranked in the Top 10 (including Hawaii). The Warriors earned six wins against ranked opponents (including BYU) and played 10 of its 16 matches at home.
Fernandez had a great setup season as a sophomore. The Cougars struggled to a 13-12 record but Fernandez was a second team All-American in 2019, hitting .281 with 4.29 kills per set and 32 aces.
“Gabi made some major strides during the offseason,” BYU coach Shawn Olmstead said. “He got to travel with the Puerto Rican national team, which is coached by a former Cougar in Ossie Antonetti. Gabi was able to travel and represent Puerto Rico all over the world last summer. We see his arm getting stronger each time he gets on the court. He has a little more experience and he’s hitting the ball with range. He’s getting more and more physical. His experience against veteran guys and pros was really beneficial.”
The AVCA will announce its All-American selections on Tuesday and coach of the year on Wednesday. The Cougars should be well represented on the All-American list, which should include Fernandez, sophomore outside hitter Davide Gardini, senior setter Wil Stanley, junior middle blocker Filipe de Brito Ferreira, senior outside hitter Zach Eschenberg and senior middle blocker Miki Jauhiainen.