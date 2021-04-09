A lot can change from when the first ratings percentage index (RPI) ratings are released by the Utah High School Activities Association and when they determine where teams are seeded in the state tournaments.
But the initial rankings are a barometer of how well a squad is doing in the early going.
Here's a look at how Utah Valley teams were slotted when the initial rankings were released this week:
Baseball
Once again, Region 4 looks to be tough to beat in baseball as it swept the top three spots in the rankings.
Undefeated Pleasant Grove (10-0) edged out undefeated American Fork (9-0) for the top spot, while Lone Peak (8-1) is third. Skyridge is eighth and Westlake is 11th, setting up for another brutal league slate.
Three Utah Valley squads made the Top 5 in Class 5A with Salem Hills (11-4) getting the No. 2 spot. Maple Mountain (9-5) and Timpanogos (7-4) were fourth and fifth respectively. Orem was eighth, while Springville came in at 11th and Spanish Fork was 12th.
Cedar Valley was ranked 11th in Class 4A.
Softball
It wasn't a big surprise to see which team earned the distinction of being first in Class 5A as Spanish Fork, a traditional powerhouse, has a perfect 12-0 record.
Springville has positioned itself well as the Red Devils (8-3) are in at No. 3, while Orem (11-4) is sixth and Lehi was rewarded for its tough preseason schedule by getting the eighth spot with a 7-8 record.
Skyridge (6-3) was the top Utah Valley squad in 6A, coming in fifth. Westlake (8-2) is two spots back at No. 7.
Boys soccer
A couple of one-loss teams lead the rankings in boys soccer with Wasatch (7-1-0) being named the top 5A team at this point. Skyridge (6-1-0) is the No. 2 team in 6A.
Don't be surprised it teams like Westlake (6-2-0, fifth), Lone Peak (6-2-0, seventh) and Pleasant Grove (5-3-0, 11th) in 6A and Salem Hills (4-4-0 , ninth), Maple Mountain (4-2-0, tenth), Spanish Fork (5-4-0, 11th) and Lehi (5-4-0, 12th) in 5A move up in the rankings as the season progresses.
Girls lacrosse
Things are a little different in the inaugural year of sanctioned lacrosse. The RPI rankings will define which teams will be in Division A (1-16), Division B (17-32) and Division C (33-plus).
Currently Skyridge (4-1, ninth) and American Fork (4-2, 16th) are in Division A while Pleasant Grove, Wasatch, Timpview, Provo and Timpanogos are slotted to be in Division B.
The rest of the teams playing girls lacrosse would be in Division C, but don't be surprised if these rankings fluctuate significantly over the next few weeks.
Boys lacrosse
The boys lacrosse teams are following the same model with the top teams competing against each other in Division A, the moderate team landing in Division B and the up-and-coming programs competing in Division C.
At this point, American Fork (6-1, 10th), Westlake (4-2, 11th) and Timpview (4-2, 15th) are in the Division A spots but Lone Peak (4-3, 17th) and Wasatch (5-2, 18th) are knocking on the door of taking a spot in the highest division.
Maple Mountain, Pleasant Grove and Skyridge are also in the Division B classification in the initial rankings.
The RPI rankings are generated by a computer formula and will be updated on the UHSAA website until the last weeks of the season. The rankings are then removed to prevent teams from attempting to game the system by setting up specific playoff matchups.
The first tournament — the 4A baseball tournament — is scheduled to start at home sites on May 10.