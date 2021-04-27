In less than a week, I will celebrate the 21st anniversary of my writing career with The Daily Herald, over 1,050 weekly columns. It has been an exhilarating yet humbling experience interacting with so many of you, my loyal readers, who have followed my exploits for so many years. I want you to know how much I appreciate each of you.
As the saying goes, “all good things must come to an end,” and realizing that “time waits for no man,” this will be my final column. No, I am not ill but rather am enjoying life to its fullest. It is simply time to relax a little, pass the baton, and not have the pressure of writing a weekly column. Allow me to highlight a few memories from the past two decades.
“Give a person a fish and you feed him/her for a day. Teach a person to fish and you feed him/her for a lifetime.”
This saying means more than you can know about my feelings about fishing, teaching, and my 21 years writing for the Herald.
My mission has been and always will be to teach people how, where, and when to fish.
My father began to teach me to fish when I was two, and over the years, I watched him give most of those who shared his boat a “fisherman’s blessing.” He took their tackle off and tied on better swivels, leaders, and hooks that would help them catch more fish. I tried to pick up where my dad left off and offered you my own brand of a “fisherman’s blessing.”
I remember the first time I wrote about catching huge cutthroats on Strawberry using five to six-inch jerkbaits. So many of you wanted to try the technique that the sporting goods stores in the area sold out almost before the newspaper ink had dried.
This became problematic over the years. I frequently took calls from frustrated store managers who asked me to notify them of the topics of upcoming columns so they could stock up with supplies.
Then, of course, there were the times I offended the Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) folks because I held them accountable for some bad decisions. However, to be completely honest, unless I go back and read my many journal entries, I cannot remember many of them. Stephen King wrote, “Time is the thief of memory,” and that is certainly true in my case.
Through it all, I developed great respect for and forged remarkable relationships with many DWR personnel and other government officials, all of which I still value today.
The most precious of memories over the years have been the thousands of emails, phone calls, and in-person questions, compliments, and fishing reports.
I enjoyed seeing photos of you, your children and grandchildren catching 30-pound lake trout, holding up stringer after stringer of stripers, wipers, walleyes, kokanees, rainbows, catfish and crappies. I loved watching families catching white bass along the Provo River while I took photos for my column.
Most of all, I feel blessed to have been able to share my innermost feelings about fishing, as a sport, a hobby, and a way of life.
I owe a debt of gratitude to you, who allowed me to continue to write about my passion. Precious few people have the opportunity the Herald and of course you as readers allowed me to have. Thank you!
I still fish four or five days a week. Jeri and I now live just 10 minutes from two launch ramps on Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Catching kokanee salmon, lake trout, rainbows, and my beloved smallmouth bass are still my passions. And, not to stop the lifelong mission to teach others, I have a simple YouTube channel devoted to teaching people how to catch more fish.
Thank you again for the memories and your continued support. You can still reach me at don@donallphin.com or just put “Don Allphin YouTube” in your search bar.