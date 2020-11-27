Goldsmith Co. Jewelers will have been open for 50 years when the store closes its doors in February.
The long-time Provo business has been at its current location on University Avenue, or the approximate location, since it opened.
Wil Feller has been with the store for 45 years, but he said it is finally time for him to retire.
“It’s been a long time, but it’s been a wonderful time," Feller said. "We have been treated so well by this community.”
Feller continued to stress just how great the people of Provo have been. He recalled times when the Provo Police Department would respond after a false alarm in the store or from people in the community.
Another memory that came to Feller's mind was when a thief had tried to steal items from the store. While trying to flee, the thief was tackled by a store employee — which Goldsmith does not teach in training — and dropped the jewelry.
Afterward, people stopped and picked up all of the jewelry. Feller said the store did not lose a single item after the attempted theft.
Feller chuckled and said, "That’s Provo.”
When Feller took over the store, he had no idea that it would become so well-known in the community.
“We had no idea, and we started out as just a little repair shop and then we started selling," Feller said. "Then, we went downstairs and renovated the old building.”
Jewelry stores play a key role in many of the most important memories in people's lives, and Feller asserted this was one of the reasons for customers' continued support.
Feller said Goldsmith's was never good at the business side of things, advertisements and such, but they have been good at what they do.
“Through the years, we are selling to the grandchildren of our original customers," Feller said. "That’s why it says on the door, 'Welcome to the family,' because we’re talking about generations of families coming. That’s what has kept us in business; it hasn’t been advertising.”
Along with that family, Feller reminisced, throughout the years, former employees have sent their children and friends to work at Goldsmith. It's all a part of the business' focus on family.
Feller said he has been blessed to have great people work there, then have their children work there, as well. Former employees even drop by the shop when in town to check in and say "hello."
This is an area where Feller found the most joy in his business: through the relationships he built with employees and customers over the 45 years he was at Goldsmith.
“I’m going to miss that; it’s going to be tough,” Feller said.
Now, with retirement on the horizon, Feller is looking forward to being a full-time grandfather.
He would often take his grandchildren on his trips to buy products, recalling a recent time when he brought his grandson for the weekend, filling him with Mountain Dew.
“I’m going to be a full-time grandpa, and I’m going to spoil the crap out of my grandkids," Feller said. "I’m looking forward to it.”
While the long-time Provo jewelry store may be closing in February, Feller looks forward to committing more time to his family in retirement. Feller added he will be keeping a small, personal space open for customers who may need help.
“It’s been a wonderful experience, you couldn’t live in a better place and work in a better place than Provo,” Feller said.