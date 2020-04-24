A Lindon small business loan agency is looking to hire over 200 remotely based loan agents and other integral positions as unemployment claims continue to reach unprecedented highs.
As of Thursday, national unemployment insurance claims have continued to rise to historic highs for the fifth consecutive week.
Nationally, over 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Labor.
In Utah, the Utah Department of Workforce Services announced that an additional 19,751 residents filed initial unemployment claims from April 12-18 and 95,376 filed weekly claims.
Lendio, which was founded in 2011, is an online marketplace that helps small businesses secure funding through loans and grants. The company’s goal is to connect small business owners with lenders and investors who have the capital businesses need.
Mark Santiago stepped into the chief of staff position only a short time ago after serving as the company’s chief financial officer for almost six years. In his new position, he oversees each employee as they make their way through the company.
Now, Santiago said the company is looking to add a few hundred more employees to the team.
With the nature of Lendio’s business, the company is experiencing one of its busiest times. When the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was passed in March, it allocated over $2 trillion to help offer financial relief to healthcare providers, small businesses and individuals throughout the nation.
Within the relief plan, $349 billion was allocated to the Paycheck Protection Program, which offered small businesses — or businesses with less than 500 employees — the opportunity to obtain 2.5 times the amount required to pay monthly payroll, requiring that the money be spent to pay employees, rent or utilities.
Come June, if the money had been used properly, small business owners would not be required to pay back the funds.
Two weeks after the Paycheck Protection Program began, all of the money had been spent and the fund was completely dried up.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a second wave of funding totaling $484 billion, with $310 billion used to replenish the paycheck protection program. The House followed suit, passing the second wave of funding Thursday.
Since the stimulus packages were announced, Santiago said the company has been almost inundated with the number of small businesses asking for help. At the moment, Lendio has about 60,000 applications ready to be submitted once the second wave of funding is signed by President Donald Trump and opened to the public.
“Lendio is in a critical space for helping small businesses,” he said. “Whether it’s through the PPP or our traditional marketplace, we expect to help small businesses for many years to come.”
In fact, Santiago said, the company is mainly focused on helping small businesses that truly need the funding granted through the CARES Act.
The average loan size for businesses receiving funding through the Paycheck Protection Program was almost $200,000, but he said Lendio was able to help small businesses get an average loan size of about $82,000.
Paycheck Protection Program applications approved through Lendio’s online marketplace and bank partnerships totaled more than $5.7 billion in the first round of funding.
“We focus much more on the smaller businesses that are up and down Main Street, that really needed the money,” Santiago said.
Right away, Santiago said the company realized it was going to need several more small business loan agents, a customer service-oriented position that entails speaking with and answering questions from small business owners.
The company started the hiring process with over 200 small business loan agent positions that needed to be filled. However, with the significant number of new small business loan agents, Santiago said Lendio’s administrators soon realized they needed to fill a number of other positions as well.
From developers and account managers, to marketing specialists and social media experts, Lendio opened a few hundred positions to residents whose prior employment has been impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“What started out as needing 200 customer support staff has really evolved into marketing, development, account management and more,” Santiago said. “It’s really been a broad recruiting effort to attract and bring in these people.”
Lendio has been hiring in several departments since the beginning of the year. From the beginning of January to mid-April, the company has hired 256 employees, including 187 people hired after April 1.
Santiago said many of the people who have been hired are people who have been laid-off, students who have lost on-campus jobs or have returned home, and missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who found themselves back from their mission earlier than anticipated and are expecting to leave again once state and national health recommendations have been declared over.
Additionally, Lendio has partnered with other companies to hire employees that would have had to be laid off if no other options became clear, including Ultradent, which is based out of South Jordan.
Lendio hired roughly 25 employees from Ultradent who are able to maintain their Ultradent employment while earning hours from Lendio.