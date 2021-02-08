Monday marked the grand opening of a new Hobby Lobby location in Spanish Fork, the ninth in the state of Utah, at the Canyon Creek Commercial Center.
The opening of the 55,000-square-foot store of the privately owned home decor and crafts retailer comes from the Woodbury Corporation in partnership with WPI Enterprises.
“We offer a wide and ever-changing variety of craft and home decor products, including many exclusive Hobby Lobby brands,” said Kelly Black, director of advertising for Hobby Lobby, in a release. “First-time shoppers will be pleasantly surprised at the store size and the exceptional service provided by our trained associates.”
Jeff Woodbury, senior vice president of development and acquisitions at Woodbury Corporation, said it has been working with Hobby Lobby since there were only 20 stores. Now the chain store has over 900 locations.
“We’ve done a number of deals with Hobby Lobby over the years, and every time we’ve opened a Hobby Lobby, we’ve found that it’s been really well received,” Woodbury said. “During COVID, where people are spending a lot of time at home, people start saying, ‘Hey, I need to finish this project and that project,’ or they have something artistic that they want to do. This is the product base that Hobby Lobby was created out of and why it has grown into a company with over 900 stores.”
Woodbury added that the company’s stores in Spanish Fork have been doing well, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that retailers do a market study prior to opening a new location, and all of the stores that have opened in Spanish Fork have done better than the study predicted.
Hobby Lobby comes as another offering for the Woodbury Corporation’s offerings in Spanish Fork, something the company said will fill the demand in the market.
According to Woodbury, the Hobby Lobby stores in American Fork and Orem continue to outperform other locations along the Wasatch Front and he sees the Spanish Fork store doing the same.
“We think the Spanish Fork store has the chance to be the top store in the market,” Woodbury said. “The only reason we say that is, our other stores in the market are continuing to perform in similar ways.”
Hobby Lobby joins Walmart, Costco and Lowe’s in the Canyon Creek Commercial Center, and is expected to bring 35-50 jobs to the community.
To find out more about Hobby Lobby, visit its website at hobbylobby.com.