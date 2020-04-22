A Utah County restaurant is looking to serve health care professionals responding to the coronavirus pandemic by preparing and donating meals to doctors, nurses and staff members that work in the emergency rooms and intensive care units.
Gandolfo’s New York Deli has three locations across Utah County, including in Springville, Spanish Fork and Provo. The restaurant is hoping to prepare and deliver over 200 meals each day to doctors, nurses and staff members throughout the county.
Owner Dain Pool set out on providing thousands of meals to health care professionals each week after speaking with a number of health care professionals as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationwide, doctors, nurses and other health care staff are working around the clock as they treat hundreds of thousands of people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“These health care professionals are the heroes that are working tirelessly day and night to help those affected by the COVID-19 virus,” he said in a statement. “Therefore, the least we can do is give back by providing them with as many meals as possible.”
In Utah, as of Wednesday, 288 people are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and there have been 34 deaths related to the virus, according to the Utah Department of Health.
The business has started a GoFundMe page for residents to show their support through donations. The page is currently set with a $15,000 goal, resting at over $1,000 as of Wednesday.
As the company continues to receive donations, Pool said he is looking to expand operations to include all of Utah to better help intensive care units, emergency rooms and other front-line facilities battle the coronavirus pandemic.
For now, all of the funds donated to the GoFundMe page will be used to provide meals to health care workers.
The meals that are prepared are earmarked specifically for five hospitals, including Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Mountain Point Medical Center in Lehi, Timpanogos Hospital in Orem, American Fork Hospital in American Fork, and Mountain View Hospital in Payson.